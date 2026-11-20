A 60-year-old Malaysian man has been charged in Singapore for allegedly attempting to rob a 29-year-old woman of S$3,000 using a nail clipper. The man allegedly threatened the woman with the extended nail file of the clipper while demanding money from her. - Singapore police arrested a 60-year-old man within two hours of an alleged robbery attempt involving a nail clipper. (Representational image generated using AI)

According to a report by The Straits Times, published on November 20, the accused, identified as Toa Sim Ho, faces a charge of voluntarily causing hurt during an attempted robbery.

The alleged incident occurred at approximately 5.30 pm on November 18 near the ground-floor lift lobby of Block 342 in Woodlands Avenue 1, Singapore.

Man allegedly threatened woman with nail clipper According to preliminary police investigations, Toa allegedly restrained the woman and threatened her by directing the extended nail file of a nail clipper towards her chest while demanding that she hand over the money.

Police also revealed that the man and the woman knew each other.

An earlier report by The Straits Times, published on November 19 and citing a police statement, mentioned that the man had allegedly demanded S$2,000. However, the subsequent court report stated that the attempted robbery involved S$3,000.

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According to AsiaOne, the alleged robbery attempt was unsuccessful.

Police arrested man within two hours Police received a report about the incident at approximately 5.55 pm on November 18.

According to Mothership, officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect through further investigations and arrested him within two hours of receiving the report.

A nail clipper was recovered and seized as evidence.

The police said they would not tolerate such criminal acts and would make every effort to apprehend offenders and take appropriate legal action against them.

Authorities also advised members of the public who encounter similar situations to remain calm, remember the perpetrator's distinctive physical features and contact the police as soon as possible.

Man could face up to 20 years in prison Under Section 394 of Singapore's Penal Code, those convicted of intentionally causing hurt while committing or attempting to commit robbery face imprisonment of between five and 20 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

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However, Toa is exempt from caning because of his age. Under Singapore's Criminal Procedure Code, men aged above 50 cannot be subjected to caning.

The case has been adjourned until November 27.