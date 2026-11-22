Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has engaged artists to paint mythological murals on the pillars at Rajiv Chowk to beautify the intersection, officials said on Saturday. Officials said the commissioned artists are from Guwahati and that the murals will be based on Indian mythology. (HT) more

Officials said the commissioned artists are from Guwahati and that the murals will be based on Indian mythology.

However, the authority is yet to disclose details such as the cost of the artwork, the completion timeline, and the specific themes to be depicted in the murals.

The initiative follows GMDA’s plantation work in and around Rajiv Chowk to improve the greenery at the junction. The authority plans to use the existing infrastructure to introduce artistic elements, turning the pillars into spaces for murals and cultural themes.

Rajiv Chowk, which connects several key roads and serves as an important entry and exit point for commuters travelling towards Delhi, Sohna and other parts of Gurugram, is among the city’s most prominent traffic intersections.

According to officials, the beautification project is part of GMDA’s broader efforts to improve the appearance of major roads, junctions and public spaces across the city. GMDA officials said similar artistic interventions will also occur at other prominent intersections after the work at Rajiv Chowk is completed.

Notably, the city continues to grapple with infrastructure issues, including uneven footpaths, encroachments, traffic congestion and inadequate pedestrian facilities at several intersections.