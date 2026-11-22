Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.
Artisans from Guwahati to paint mythology murals on Rajiv Chowk pillars
The authority plans to use the existing infrastructure to introduce artistic elements, turning the pillars into spaces for murals and cultural themes.
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has engaged artists to paint mythological murals on the pillars at Rajiv Chowk to beautify the intersection, officials said on Saturday.
Officials said the commissioned artists are from Guwahati and that the murals will be based on Indian mythology.
However, the authority is yet to disclose details such as the cost of the artwork, the completion timeline, and the specific themes to be depicted in the murals.
The initiative follows GMDA’s plantation work in and around Rajiv Chowk to improve the greenery at the junction. The authority plans to use the existing infrastructure to introduce artistic elements, turning the pillars into spaces for murals and cultural themes.
Rajiv Chowk, which connects several key roads and serves as an important entry and exit point for commuters travelling towards Delhi, Sohna and other parts of Gurugram, is among the city’s most prominent traffic intersections.
According to officials, the beautification project is part of GMDA’s broader efforts to improve the appearance of major roads, junctions and public spaces across the city. GMDA officials said similar artistic interventions will also occur at other prominent intersections after the work at Rajiv Chowk is completed.
Notably, the city continues to grapple with infrastructure issues, including uneven footpaths, encroachments, traffic congestion and inadequate pedestrian facilities at several intersections.
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