Police have arrested three men, suspected to be drunk, for allegedly firing shots at three different locations while driving across the Shalimar Garden area late Friday night and early Saturday, officials said. Police said the number of shots fired at the three locations is under investigation. (Photo for representation) more

They added that the number of shots fired at the three locations is under investigation.

Police identified the suspects as residents of Nistoli and Shakalpura in Loni, aged between 24 and 25. Police said the men were partying in their car and playing loud music as they drove around.

According to police, the suspects first fired shots outside a farmhouse at Tila Morh, where a wedding ceremony was underway late Friday. The Tila Morh police station was informed about the incident around 1am on Saturday.

“Thereafter, the suspects headed towards Shalimar Garden, where they fired shots outside a house and at the house owner’s car. Later, they also fired shots at an office near a hospital in Shalimar Garden,” Atul Kumar Singh, ACP of the Shalimar Garden circle, told HT.

The ACP added, “The suspects used a Brezza car during the Tila Morh firing and a Baleno at Shalimar Garden.”

Police are still investigating whether the two cars belonged to the suspects and how the second car was involved.

“An investigation was launched after the police were alerted. The suspects were traced using the registration numbers of the two vehicles and all three were detained on Saturday. The vehicles were also seized and two FIRs were registered,” the ACP added.

According to officials, the first FIR was filed under BNS Section 125 (acts endangering life and safety of others) and provisions of the Arms Act at the Tila Morh police station.

Based on the house owner’s complaint, police filed a second FIR at the Shalimar Garden police station under BNS sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), and 324 (mischief causing damages).

Sharad Chaudhary, the house owner who filed a complaint, told HT, “The men arrived outside my house in a car around 2.30am on Saturday. They fired shots at my car parked outside, leaving two bullet marks. I learned about the incident on Saturday morning and it was also captured on CCTV.”