Carlos Alcaraz rallied past Ben Shelton on Saturday to book his spot in the ATP Finals title match, where he will meet world number one Alexander Zverev as he bids to lift the trophy for the first time. Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he leaves the court. (REUTERS) more

The world number three showed signs of vulnerability but fought through to beat the American 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1).

He will play Zverev in Sunday's decider, after the two-time Finals champion beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 in the other last-four match-up.

"It's going to be a high-level match," Zverev said.

"We had a practice before the tournament started, it was unbelievable, we played one set for one-and-a-half hours so I hope it's going to be similar tomorrow.

"I hope both of us are going to be at our best and hopefully it's going to be an entertaining match for everybody."

Alcaraz lost to Italian Jannik Sinner in the season-ender's showpiece match last year and will aim to go one better this time around in Turin.

He has been dealing with a left-thigh injury since Wednesday but, playing with his leg heavily strapped, he extended his winning streak to 13 matches, a run that includes title-winning campaigns in Vienna and Paris.

However, it was a hard-fought victory as the Spaniard struggled to play with his usual freedom before pulling through in just over two hours.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning," said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

"But I'm just happy that I came back in the second set... and ended up playing good tennis."

'Excited for tomorrow' Having dropped only 15 games across his three round-robin matches without once losing his own serve, Alcaraz was broken in his very first service game against Shelton.

The 23-year-old quickly fell behind 3-0 and was unable to claw his way back into the set.

In the second frame, Alcaraz upped his level, gaining the upper hand by breaking to lead 5-3 before levelling at one set all.

The deciding set remained tight, with neither player facing a break point, forcing the match into a tie-break.

Shelton faltered with two unforced errors allowing the Spaniard to pull ahead 5-1, a deficit from which the American could not recover.

"I think the third set was even closer. I think he raised the level a little bit from the second set, myself as well," said Alcaraz.

"Great points, great games, and just happy to play great tennis in the tie-breaker... I'm excited for tomorrow."

Earlier in the month, Alcaraz beat Shelton in the Paris Masters final to win the title for the first time -- a measure of revenge on the American who had ended his US Open title defence in September.

Alcaraz, who missed a chunk of the season with a wrist issue, will nonetheless be able to end his year on a high if he can next beat the man who took his French Open title during his injury-enforced absence.

In claiming that title in Paris, as well as the US Open crown, Zverev catapulted himself above Alcaraz and Sinner in the rankings to world No. 1.

In a repeat of the 2021 Finals title match, which the 29-year-old German also won, Zverev saw off Russian Medvedev in straight sets.

A tightly-contested first frame rattled to a tie-break, which the two-time major winner raced through as Medvedev crumbled, failing to win a point.

The first break points of the match came in the seventh game of the second set, with Medvedev double-faulting to hand Zverev the advantage.

The big-serving Hamburg native, who is yet to drop a set, then served out the match to set up a final meeting between the tournament's top two seeds.

The last meeting between Zverev and Alcaraz came in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, with the Spaniard winning in five sets en route to completing his career Grand Slam.