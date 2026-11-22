A 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death when he came into contact with an open electrical transformer in Vikaspuri around 7pm on Friday, following which the police filed an FIR on charges of negligent conduct with respect to machinery and causing death by negligence against unidentified persons. The incident took place near the DDA Market Complex in Indira Camp No. 4, where the child lived with his parents. (PTI/Representational Image) more

The boy lived with his parents at Indira Camp and was playing hide-and-seek when he reportedly came in contact with wires and was stuck for over half an hour, before the electricity department officials reached the spot to switch off the power, according to eyewitnesses. The incident took place near the DDA Market Complex in Indira Camp No. 4.

Also read: Lufthansa crew member among 2 foreigners dead due to suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel pool

Eyewitness says transformer was open on one side Mohd Firoz Alam, an eyewitness, told HT, “I was walking nearby when a boy ran towards me and asked me for help for his friend. I thought the other boy was hurt, but he had hidden near a transformer and touched a live wire. By the time I reached, he had collapsed. It was a transformer, and we couldn’t enter due to high current. The child also must not have known, since there’s no proper enclosure. It’s open on one side.”

A spokesperson for power distributor BSES said that the discom had not been informed of the missing cover of the feeder pillar. “The cover of the feeder pillar had reportedly been stolen, for which the discom had no intimation or complaint. Our officials are also in touch with the bereaved family to extend necessary assistance and facilitate compensation...,” the spokesperson said.

Also read: NHRC flags human rights violation in Class 4 UP student’s death by electrocution, seeks reports

Mother questions delay in response, alleges bystanders filmed incident The boy’s mother, Riya Singh, said, “How could he have known that it’s a high-voltage box? He was only playing... Nobody helped my little boy. When he suffered the shock, people just made videos. The power department came half an hour late... This could have been prevented had they installed a proper enclosure or boundary.”

DCP Hareshwar Swami said the boy was taken to DDU Hospital by emergency response staff, but was declared dead on arrival.