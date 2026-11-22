Weather phenomena such as the cyclones Avkan and, earlier, Arnab, bring life-changing conditions for people caught in their path, particularly women. Though many pregnant women were evacuated in time during Arnab, such events exacerbate inequalities across the board, undermining gender equity. This makes it imperative that women’s voices are heard in climate-related meetings and policies. This is rarely the case at the moment. When displaced from their homes due to climate-related disasters, many women find that they face a disproportionate burden in keeping their families together. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) more

Women usually lack access to accurate information on impending disasters such as hurricanes, floods, or cyclones. They are unaccustomed to venturing out far from their homes. All this reduces their mobility.

Often, they also lack the emotional strength to uproot themselves easily. They are almost always loath to put their own safety ahead of others in the family, even livestock. Women make up the bulk of those displaced by the deleterious impact of the climate crisis.

It is not surprising that even before final resolutions from COP31, UN Women warned that “1.5 billion women and girls already live in climate hotspots,” and 141 million more could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2050. The organisation urged “world leaders to deliver gender-responsive climate finance, protect women environmental defenders, and fully finance the Belém Gender Action Plan.”

When displaced from their homes due to climate-related disasters, many women find that they face a disproportionate burden in keeping their families together and finding income, resulting in anxiety, isolation, depression and other mental health challenges as a result of involuntary displacement.

In the event of climate-related disasters, more girls drop out of school than boys, leading to either early marriage or little prospect of economic productivity. In makeshift shelters, where they are shifted to as extreme weather events wreak havoc on their homes, the chances of trafficking and other forms of violence increase exponentially.

Women displaced by natural disasters also become more prone to violence either within the family or from external forces. When women are forced to move to places where they have no support systems, their hygiene, health and safety are at greater risk.

This makes it all the more imperative for them to be included in decision-making bodies on the climate crisis. The need to include women in climate policymaking stems from the fact that women tend to look at the climate issue from a more holistic viewpoint rather than just focusing on funding and infrastructure. They take into account the effects of the climate crisis on the many aspects of their lives, ranging from health to education, and don’t look at climate as a largely environmental issue.

Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Social Research, says, “Disasters affect everyone, but women often carry the heaviest burden of disasters, for the longest time. When a woman loses her family, home, land, cattle and livelihood, she loses the very foundations of her security and survival.”

Often left alone, with few resources and even fewer choices, she must rebuild her life while carrying the pain of loss, displacement and loneliness. This is why women must be at the heart of disaster relief, rehabilitation and recovery.”

Women cannot be treated as just peripheral participants or beneficiaries of climate policies; they have to be there in the process right from the drawing board. If they have the tools, women can play a greater role in the transition to a green future.

Gender cannot be an afterthought in climate policies, it must be embedded in all climate plans right from the grassroots. Any climate plan without substantial inputs from women will be of little help in enabling India to adapt to environmental challenges.

The views expressed are personal