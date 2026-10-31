Lufthansa crew among 2 foreign nationals dead in suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel pool

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovak citizen, died in a suspected electrocution incident at the swimming pool of a luxury hotel in Bengaluru. While the German national was a Lufthansa crew member, the Slovak was employed as a project manager with IBM. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

An American citizen who was staying at the hotel and an Indian national who was employed there were also injured in trying to rescue them. The incident took place at a swimming pool on the third floor of Conrad Hotel in Ulsoor at around 5:30pm on Friday.

The victims were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak citizen. Those injured were identified as 41-year-old American tourist Mathew Desantis and 28-year-old hotel pool attendant and lifeguard Rahul Tiwari. They are both undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and are said to be out of danger.

What happened at the swimming pool? While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be revealed, investigators are examining the possibility of an electrical leakage, with the underwater lighting system emerging as a suspected source.

The incident may have taken place after the underwater lights were switched on, potentially allowing electric current to pass into the pool water.

However, police have not officially confirmed this theory, and the exact cause of the electrocution is yet to be established.

The investigation is expected to focus on the pool's electrical wiring, underwater lighting equipment, maintenance records and safety arrangements. The hotel premises and swimming pool's technical installations are likely to be examined as part of the probe.

Police are yet to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the suspected electrical fault was responsible for the deaths.

East DCP Vikram Amathe told HT on Saturday that preliminary probe points to electrification as the cause. He said that the electricity inspectorate department officers has been tasked with the probe. "A case registered at Halasuru police station’’ he added.

HT attempted to reach the GM of the Conrad hotel but they refused to comment.

Lufthansa confirms crew member's death The German national who died was a member of the Lufthansa flight crew and was staying at the hotel during a layover in Bengaluru.

Lufthansa has confirmed that one of its crew members died during a layover in Bengaluru. The airline expressed condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and friends but declined to disclose the identity and designation of the deceased, citing privacy concerns. Reports also said that the airline was arranging psychological support for the crew members affected by the tragedy.

Several airline crew members were said to be using the swimming pool when the incident occurred.