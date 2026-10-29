IKEA India expands its operations in Bengaluru, to open second store at Kanakapura Main Road on November 5

Swedish furniture retailer, IKEA India announced on October 29 that it will open its second store in Bengaluru on November 5, 2026, at Purva Zentech, Kanakapura Main Road. Building on its strong presence in the city through e-commerce and its Nagasandra store, the company said IKEA is bringing its complete shopping experience closer to customers across South Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. Swedish furniture retailer, IKEA India announced on October 29 that it will open its second store in Bengaluru on November 5, 2026, at Purva Zentech, Kanakapura Main Road. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)

According to the company statement, the store is spread across 80,000 sq ft, and is located within walking distance of Konanakunte Cross Metro Station.

"It offers more than 5,200 products for customers to explore, with over 3,000 available for immediate takeaway. The complete IKEA range of over 7,000 products can be ordered in-store or through the IKEA website, app and Shop by Phone service. Customers can also take a break from shopping and enjoy Swedish favourites and local treats at the 100-seater IKEA Restaurant," the company said in its statement.

“Bengaluru holds a special place in our India journey. Over the last five years, we have been welcomed into thousands of homes and have had the opportunity to learn from customers about how they live, what they value, and how their needs are evolving. These insights have been instrumental in designing our new South Bengaluru store. Opening our second store in the city is a proud milestone and reflects our commitment to being more accessible and convenient," said Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India.

IKEA began its journey in Bengaluru with e-commerce in 2021, followed by the opening of its first store in 2022.

According to the company, the city is home to a community of over 9,00,000 IKEA family members. Across India, IKEA reaches over 300 million visitors through its online and offline channels and has a strong community of more than 3 million IKEA Family members. With a growing network of large-format stores, city stores and e-commerce, IKEA India continues its omnichannel expansion journey, helping create a better everyday life for the many people," the company said in its statement.

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IKEA plans 30 India stores by 2030 IKEA plans to expand aggressively, targeting 30 stores by 2030, focusing on locations near metro stations and other public transport hubs, ‘where not everybody has to drive,’ Patrik Antoni, CEO India, told Hindustan Times Real Estate in August 2026.

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"We have opened eight stores since launching our first outlet in Hyderabad in 2018. We hope to have another 22 stores over the next four years," he had said. "We always try to be close to public transport. It is a sustainable way of bringing both customers and co-workers to our stores so that not everybody has to drive," Antoni had said.