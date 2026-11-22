Edward Cullen, Batman, and now 007: Robert Pattinson, worshipped by Twilight fans and comic-book fans alike, has pop culture’s most coveted licence to kill. Satire is reality today and the fantasy James Bond represents has competition from spy franchises around the world. (Reuters) more

In 2025, Amazon took creative control of the James Bond franchise. While Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remain co-owners of Ian Fleming’s creation, 007 has a new boss.

Jeff Bezos, with looks that, to a degree, match Elliot Carver’s, the media mogul Bond villain from Tomorrow Never Dies, was apparently rather hands-on in hiring Pattinson. Bezos says he was heavily involved, personally reviewing screen tests of all five finalists after initial reservations about hiring someone who was already so famous.

But if you want to appeal to the Reels generation, it helps to have a thumbnail that men and women around the world would instantly “heart”, gush over, and share via “stories” to celebrate an icon from their childhood.

People my age remember the excitement when Pierce Brosnan, then the star of Remington Steele, eventually inherited the licence to kill in 1995.

And now, Pattinson is officially the seventh actor to inherit the swag. Team Edward Cullen has won. And the Bat is ready to leave Gotham to save the world. Amazon has effectively acquired two generations of fandom with one casting decision. Make that three, if you include Hunter Schafer, the Euphoria actor currently being discussed as a possible new Bond girl.

Now, this isn’t about who Bond will sleep with or what products he will sell (though, if we have to guess, they would ideally be listed on Amazon with same-day delivery for Prime members). But the billion-dollar question is: Who is the new Bond going to fight?

When Ian Fleming introduced his genre-defining character in Casino Royale in 1953, the world was divided into ideological camps and Britain was still coming to terms with the loss of its imperial swagger. Bond was Fleming’s fantasy of a Britain that could still punch above its weight. The underlying tension across Bond films has largely been about somebody wanting to overthrow the established world order.

Today’s real-world villains don’t necessarily want to overthrow the system. Some want to own it, control it, rig it, or simply hack it with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The World Economic Forum’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Outlook reports that 94% of respondents see AI as a major driver of change in cybersecurity, while 87% identify AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk.

The recent global Microsoft 365 outage, which disrupted Outlook, Teams and other services for nearly 24 hours, wasn’t even a cyberattack. Imagine the fallout if an actual AI-powered cyber-attack came to pass. The controversy about NVidia Jensen Huang allegedly falling for a Chinese spy and reports of his other affairs cost the company $430 billion in two trading sessions. Remember the so-called TACO trade, with markets see-sawing with Trump’s threats and retreats during the Iran conflict? Or unconfirmed rumours of iodine distribution in Iran amid fears of a nuclear threat?

It feels like the world today isn’t even trying to stop things from going wrong; instead, it is learning (just barely) how to cope when everything seems out of control, with technology leading the charge for chaos and misinformation.

An autonomous AI agent identifying vulnerabilities across financial networks, power grids, defence systems, and communications could potentially do more damage than an army of conventional assassins. But Ethan Hunt has already beaten Bond to some of this territory over the last two Mission: Impossible films.

Perhaps Bond’s next assignment will be to stop somebody who doesn’t want to destroy democracy but wants to save it from the inconvenience of having to consult voters. Again, the world’s biggest movie star Tom Cruise has already been there, and done a variation of that nightmare in Digger.

Satire is reality today and the fantasy James Bond represents has competition from spy franchises around the world.

Daniel Craig’s five films tried to humanise 007. He bled, grieved, fell in love, and even looked like he needed therapy. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt made physical impossibility his signature. The Mission: Impossible franchise has arguably made Bond’s gadgets and effortless escapes look a little too convenient.

Closer home, money spinners for Yash Raj Films, Tiger and Pathaan were happy to fall in love, sing and dance with enemy spies, while the record-breaking Dhurandhar films are happy to defend demonetisation in their national-security narrative. And Srikant Tiwari, with his domestic dysfunction, made The Family Man relatable. The spy next door’s professional life was extraordinary; his personal life was a familiar mess.

Of course, Bond cannot become Srikant. The point of 007 is that he is somebody most of us would never be. But what exactly are we aspiring to now? That brings us back to who Bond reports to today. Who does he really work for?

A company that reaches hundreds of millions of consumers across markets understands that Bond must travel well. But global appeal isn’t the same as trying to please everybody. Under new management, Bond risks becoming a lifestyle brand with an international distribution strategy.

Amazon MGM may have acquired the keys to 007, but I’m not sure it has found the secret to making him relevant today. Fleming’s Bond was a fantasy born out of a very specific geopolitical moment. Craig’s Bond reflected a post-9/11 world of compromised intelligence, surveillance, and personal trauma. Pattinson’s Bond will inherit a world where information itself has become a weapon, private power rivals public institutions, and the distinction between ally and commercial partner is increasingly blurred. Just look at oil prices.

Let’s hope Denis Villeneuve gets the politics right. He’s given us worlds where power, empire and human folly collide. Bond deserves nothing less. After all, in a world where everybody is delivering something to somebody, 007 should still be the one asking what’s inside the package.

Sudhish Kamath is a film-critic and film-maker. The views expressed are personal