Greece's prime minister has come under fire for asking youngsters whether they'd like the mature-content Grand Theft Auto VI videogame for Christmas. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing criticism on social media and from the opposition. (REUTERS) more

"Which of you will ask for Grand Theft Auto VI as a Christmas present from grandad and grandma?" Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a TikTok post on Friday, with the game's logo briefly flashing on-screen.

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"We all know that grandfathers and grandmothers rarely say no to their grandchildren," he added.

The post was designed to promote a 400-euro ($439) pension bonus from Mitsotakis' government, as it faces elections next year.

But it came under attack from critics calling it inappropriate to encourage minors to buy a mature game.

"The prime minister 'promotes' a video game that is banned for minors just to follow the trend," the main opposition socialist Pasok party said.

Leftist daily Efsyn called the move a "gaffe" while conservative newspaper Dimokratia said it was a "tragic" error.

Ironically, Mitsotakis' government has joined a growing number of countries imposing curbs on young people's use of social media.

Like its predecessors, GTA VI is an open-world action game in which players roam freely through a sprawling city, stealing cars, pulling off heists and carrying out missions for criminal gangs.

Containing intense violence, gore, sexual content, nudity, strong language and drug and alcohol use, it has an age rating of 17 or above.

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Coming after a 13-year hiatus in the series, the game has been a smash hit worldwide, raking $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day according to its publisher Rockstar Games.