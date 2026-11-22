Delhi Police have arrested 22 people linked to 11 groups for allegedly targeting over 22,000 people and committing cyber fraud of more than ₹20 crore, officials said, adding that the arrests were made in a five-day operation from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Investigators found that the accused contacted the targets through WhatsApp and posed as bank or utility officials. They allegedly offered assistance with KYC updates, life certificate verification, credit cards, electricity bills or credit-limit enhancement and induced victims to install APK files. (Representative photo) more

Police said the accused included developers and distributors of panels used to generate malicious Android applications (APKs). The operation followed an analysis of more than 1,000 National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints related to APK-based fraud, 20 e-FIRs and 32 APKs.

Investigators found that the accused contacted the targets through WhatsApp and posed as bank or utility officials. They allegedly offered assistance with KYC updates, life certificate verification, credit cards, electricity bills or credit-limit enhancement and induced victims to install APK files.

Once installed, the applications allegedly obtained access to SMS, calls, photographs and banking information, allowing the accused to take over accounts and conduct fraudulent transactions, police explained.

The operation, led by the West district cyber police, involved seven teams comprising 64 personnel, who conducted raids at 17 locations across Jamtara, Deoghar, Giridih, Jamui, Nalanda, Kolkata, Asansol and Gorakhpur between November 11 and 15.

They also recovered 63 mobile phones, two laptops, two MacBooks and a tablet containing digital evidence. More than 56 Telegram profiles linked to the network were also examined.

“More than 2,000 NCRP complaints have been directly linked to the arrested accused, and the investigation has revealed a wider network of APK developers, distributors and sub-distributors,” said DCP (west) Hareshwar Swami.

He added APK-related NCRP complaints in Delhi fell from 1,406 between November 2 and 10 to 724 between November 11 and 17 — a decline of nearly 49%.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the money trail.