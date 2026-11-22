Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
No tolerance for sanitation lapses: MCG chief tells agencies
The commissioner directed officials to check that sanitation agencies meet their contract requirements, including deploying the required staff, vehicles and machinery.
Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Pankaj on Saturday directed officials to increase field inspections and closely monitor sanitation work across the city, warning that negligence by contractors or officials would not be tolerated.
At a review meeting, the commissioner directed officials to check that sanitation agencies meet their contract requirements, including deploying the required staff, vehicles and machinery. He said officials must verify work on the ground rather than rely only on reports submitted by the agencies.
Door-to-door waste collection
The commissioner asked officials to provide newly appointed agencies with collection points, parking spaces and other facilities so that door-to-door waste collection can begin without delay.
He instructed agencies to complete GPS and RFID requirements on time. Joint commissioners will monitor waste collection in their respective zones, including the number of vehicles in regular use and the share of households receiving daily collection.
GPS integration for vehicles operating under the temporary door-to-door collection arrangement must be completed within a week, he said. Payments will be based on work completed, compliance with contractual terms and GPS integration.
The commissioner warned that agencies that fail to meet their obligations could face strict action, including blacklisting.
Road sweeping, green belt cleaning
The commissioner called for regular checks to ensure that mechanical road sweeping machines are working properly. He also said that sanitation work should cover green belts and nearby public spaces, not just main roads.
Dr Pankaj also directed officials to ensure that sanitation workers mark their daily attendance on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Monitoring Portal.
Garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) must be cleaned regularly and covered where required, he added. The commissioner also called for better cleaning and maintenance of public toilets.
The commissioner said issuing instructions alone would not improve sanitation unless they were effectively implemented on the ground. Regular field visits by officials, accountability of agencies, proper deployment of resources and technology-based monitoring were essential to improving the city’s cleanliness, he added.
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