Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Pankaj on Saturday directed officials to increase field inspections and closely monitor sanitation work across the city, warning that negligence by contractors or officials would not be tolerated. The commissioner warned that agencies that fail to meet their obligations could face strict action, including blacklisting. more

At a review meeting, the commissioner directed officials to check that sanitation agencies meet their contract requirements, including deploying the required staff, vehicles and machinery. He said officials must verify work on the ground rather than rely only on reports submitted by the agencies.

Door-to-door waste collection

The commissioner asked officials to provide newly appointed agencies with collection points, parking spaces and other facilities so that door-to-door waste collection can begin without delay.

He instructed agencies to complete GPS and RFID requirements on time. Joint commissioners will monitor waste collection in their respective zones, including the number of vehicles in regular use and the share of households receiving daily collection.

GPS integration for vehicles operating under the temporary door-to-door collection arrangement must be completed within a week, he said. Payments will be based on work completed, compliance with contractual terms and GPS integration.

The commissioner warned that agencies that fail to meet their obligations could face strict action, including blacklisting.

Road sweeping, green belt cleaning

The commissioner called for regular checks to ensure that mechanical road sweeping machines are working properly. He also said that sanitation work should cover green belts and nearby public spaces, not just main roads.

Dr Pankaj also directed officials to ensure that sanitation workers mark their daily attendance on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Monitoring Portal.

Garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) must be cleaned regularly and covered where required, he added. The commissioner also called for better cleaning and maintenance of public toilets.

The commissioner said issuing instructions alone would not improve sanitation unless they were effectively implemented on the ground. Regular field visits by officials, accountability of agencies, proper deployment of resources and technology-based monitoring were essential to improving the city’s cleanliness, he added.