Gurugram: A female leopard and her two cubs were spotted near an ashram in Ghamroj village in Sohna on Friday night. CCTV footage shows the animals entering the premises and drinking water from a tank. The footage shows the leopards climbing over a boundary wall and approaching a tank. more

The sighting has raised concerns among residents about the safety of people and livestock. The Ghamroj village is close to the Aravalli forest belt.

The footage shows the leopards climbing over a boundary wall and approaching a tank. They drink water, move around the premises and then leave.

Residents said leopards had been spotted in the village before. They were concerned that the animals had come near a place visited by villagers, especially during morning and evening hours.

Forest department teams inspected the site after the sighting, said Ram Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the region. “The area is very close to the forest and leopard sightings are common here. Our teams visited the site and inspected the area,” he said.

He said leopards sometimes venture towards villages in search of food and water, particularly when their natural habitat is disturbed. The department received another complaint about a leopard sighting in the area around 10 days ago, he said.

Earlier incidents

In June 2024, a leopard allegedly killed three cattle near Ghamroj and attacked other domestic animals. Residents reported sightings for three consecutive nights and asked forest officials to increase night patrols.

A search operation later found pugmarks near the leopard habitat. The department also received several calls about sightings from nearby Bhondsi.

In November 2016, a leopard that strayed into Mandawar village in Sohna injured eight people before villagers beat it to death.

A leopard entered Anmol Ashiyana housing society in Sohna in January 2025. Forest officials rescued it after a four-hour operation and released it in the Aravallis near Gairatpur Baas village.

Sightings in Nuh villages

Leopard sightings and livestock losses have also been reported in neighbouring Nuh district. In July 2025, a leopard allegedly entered a cattle enclosure in Rehna village and killed six goats, with two more reported missing. Forest officials visited the site and verified signs of a leopard.

In March 2024, residents near Nalhar temple in Nuh reported repeated sightings. A couple travelling on a motorcycle also alleged that an animal had attacked them. The wildlife department said that it would verify the claim.

Ghamroj residents have urged the forest department to intensify monitoring and take preventive measures to keep animals away from residential areas. The forest department is monitoring the situation following the latest sighting, officials said.