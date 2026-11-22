NEW DELHIA Delhi court on Saturday rejected a revision plea filed by Uphaar fire tragedy convict Sushil Ansal challenging a magistrate’s order last year that framed charges against him for allegedly concealing details of his criminal cases and conviction while applying for a passport in 2013. According to the prosecution, Ansal had obtained passports on multiple occasions by allegedly suppressing information about his criminal record (Representative photo) more

“The revision plea stands dismissed,” additional sessions judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts said. A detailed order is awaited.

The then chief judicial magistrate Shriya Agrawal framed the charges on November 28 last year, after the court found prima facie material showing that Ansal had deliberately concealed details of pending criminal proceedings and a conviction order in an affidavit submitted during passport verification, violating Section 12 of the Passports Act.

The court also noted that his subsequent acknowledgement of an “unintentional mistake” could not erase his earlier culpability, as he had continued to possess and use the passport obtained through allegedly misleading declarations.

According to the prosecution, Ansal had obtained passports on multiple occasions by allegedly suppressing information about his criminal record. He secured one in 2000 using an address in Panchsheel Park and another in 2004 using an address on Feroz Shah Road. The alleged misdeclaration in the present case relates to a 2013 application under the Tatkaal scheme, in which he stated in an affidavit that no criminal proceedings were pending against him and that there was no conviction order against him.

The case was registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in 2019 following a writ petition filed by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in the Delhi High Court.

AVUT, led by Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who lost her two children in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, alleged that Ansal concealed his criminal antecedents to obtain the passport. The association has been pursuing the case alongside its long-running legal battle against the Ansal brothers over the tragedy.

The Uphaar fire on June 13, 1997, killed 59 people and left several others injured. In November 2007, a trial court convicted real estate tycoons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal, among others, and sentenced the brothers to two years in prison under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death by negligence. The Delhi High Court upheld their conviction in December 2008 but reduced their sentences to one year each.

In February 2017, the Supreme Court directed the brothers to pay fines of ₹30 crore each for constructing a trauma centre. Sushil Ansal, then 77, was let off after serving a little over five months in jail, while Gopal Ansal was directed to undergo one year of imprisonment.

In July 2022, the brothers were also convicted in a separate case relating to tampering and destruction of evidence in the fire tragedy. They were sentenced to the period of imprisonment already undergone by them during the pendency of the case. The passport forgery case, however, pertains only to Sushil Ansal.