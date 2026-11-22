Gurugram A police officer privy to the investigation, asking not to be named, said that they were taking assistance of two cyber experts too in the case more

Police investigating a hacking incident, in which cyberfraudsters siphoned off ₹25.67 crore from three cloud servers of a city-based digital payments firm by linking 156 bank accounts to their database, said they have shared details of the incident with national agencies for assistance in the probe.

Senior officers aware of the matter said that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre will assist in the investigation, and the proprietor company of the cloud service provider—which had flagged unauthorised activities through unverified IP addresses—will also be roped in.

Gaurav Fogat, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said, “Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation of the case at present to trace the money trail and the suspects who siphoned off the money from the escrow account of the firm.

A police officer privy to the investigation, asking not to be named, said that they were taking assistance of two cyber experts too in the case. “A dark-web-based browser was used to target one of the ports of the firm’s servers to penetrate and hack them. The cyber experts are trying to identify the port which was first breached by the hackers, after which several things will become clear,” an official said.

The incident was reported at 11.30pm on November 5, and the hackers were targeting the firm’s escrow account, which held ₹110-130 crore. Officers said that besides ₹1.5 crore, the rest was converted into cryptocurrency and remitted out of India.

Two suspects were arrested from Punjab’s Ludhiana for providing a bank account, in which ₹6.5 lakh was credited.

On complaint of a firm official, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cybercrime (South) police station on November 9.