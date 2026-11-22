New Delhi: Delhi government’s proposed unified data hub, aimed at integrating databases across departments to improve delivery of government services and welfare schemes, is scheduled to go live in April 2027, according to an implementation roadmap prepared by the information technology department. The project is expected to move into the tendering phase in December. (Representative photo) more

The project is expected to move into the tendering phase in December.

The roadmap envisages platform development and departmental integration in February 2027, followed by testing, data onboarding, training and user acceptance testing in March, before the platform is rolled out in April.

“The platform will integrate databases maintained by various government departments into a single repository, creating a consolidated record of citizens and their families. The initiative aims to reduce duplication of records, identify eligible beneficiaries more efficiently and improve delivery of welfare schemes and government services,” an official explained.

The UDH is envisaged as an interoperable and secure system for exchanging departmental data and services. A common framework for data ownership, custodianship, access rights, privacy, security and interoperability standards will also be developed, the official said.

Unified dashboards, analytics and artificial intelligence-based tools are expected to support programme monitoring, predictive governance and fraud detection.

The data hub will also incorporate security and privacy safeguards, including role-based access, encryption and audit mechanisms, to ensure compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, officials added.

As part of the preparations, departments have been asked to undertake data mapping and inventory of personal information they collect, identify where it is stored and who has access to it, and nominate departmental nodal officers for compliance and citizen grievances.

Other proposed measures include issuing compliance notices and obtaining consent; establishing grievance redressal mechanisms; reviewing third-party contracts; strengthening security safeguards; preparing breach-response standard operating procedures; and training staff who handle personal data.