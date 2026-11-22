An Indian woman from Kerala living in Canada recently won a jackpot of 5 million Canadian dollars (approximately ₹32 crore) in a national lottery. Sneha Joy, who resides in Edmonton, matched all six winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 Classic draw held on October 21, Edmonton Journal reported. Sneha Joy hails from Vengoor in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. (Unsplash/Representative image) more

The prize money was officially presented to Joy on Friday by Western Canada Lottery Corporation officials after the completion of routine verification procedures.

“I was shocked!” Joy said while claiming the prize. Describing how she felt after discovering that she had won the jackpot, she summed up her emotions in three words: “Shock. Happy. Relief,” as per the Edmonton Journal.

What will she do with the lottery prize? With 5 million Canadian dollars in winnings, Joy already has plans for her newfound fortune. According to the outlet, her first priority is to pay off her mortgage and become free of the financial commitment. She also plans to travel around the world after clearing her home loan.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she said. “After that, I’m going to take a trip around the world!”

Joy also intends to share her winnings with her family. “I’m also going to share with family,” she added.

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Who is Sneha Joy? According to Mathrubhumi, Sneha Joy hails from Vengoor in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. She is the only daughter of PP Joy, a local Congress leader in Vengoor, and Jolly Joy.

Around five years ago, Sneha moved to Edmonton in Canada with her husband, Vijil Varghese, who is originally from Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Before relocating to Canada, Joy was actively involved in community affairs in Kerala. In 2020, she reportedly contested the local body elections from Vengoor Grama Panchayat as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

News of her lottery win brought happiness to her family back home in Kerala. Her father expressed immense joy over his daughter’s fortune, saying the family felt grateful and considered the jackpot a reward for their prayers.