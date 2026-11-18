Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday appointed party in-charges for several states, including Uttar Pradesh, and announced major organisational changes. A notification announcing the changes was issued by the party’s national general secretary and MLC, Afaque Ahmad Khan. The party has appointed 11 general secretaries and nine secretaries, assigning them different organisational and state-level responsibilities. (X/Jduonline)

The JD(U) appointed Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar as its in-charge for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, while former MLA Ramesh Singh Kushwaha was appointed co-in-charge. Afaque Ahmad Khan has been given charge of the party headquarters, the north-east and the Jammu and Kashmir unit, while former MP Anil Prasad Hegde has been appointed co-in-charge of the north-east.

As part of the organisational changes, Shailendra Kumar was relieved of his responsibility as the party’s Delhi unit chief and appointed in-charge of Punjab and made a national secretary. Kamlesh Rai has been appointed working president of the Delhi unit, with former MLA Sunil Kumar named its general secretary. Sudhir Banka has been appointed president of the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit.

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Other appointments include former MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi as vice-president of the party’s Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) Cell, former MLA Dr Ashok Ram as president of the JD(U) Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Cell, and former MP Ghulam Rasool Baliyawi as general secretary. Baliyawi has also been entrusted with the responsibility of the party’s minority cell.

The party has appointed 11 general secretaries and nine secretaries, assigning them different organisational and state-level responsibilities. Its national media panel includes Nikhil Mandal, legislator Komal Singh and Shalini Patel.

“I have full confidence that, while faithfully carrying out the new responsibilities, they will further strengthen the party’s ideology, organisation and commitment to public service,” JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha said.

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Big honour for Nitish

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Patna, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Samrat Choudhary to rename the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as ‘Nitish Setu’ had resonated with people across the state.

“This is a big honour for Nitish Kumar and his developmental contribution to Bihar, which his successor Samrat Choudhary is taking forward. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state for the PM’s visit on November 21, which will be a historic one,” he added.