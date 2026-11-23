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Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher as foreign inflows, easing oil prices lift sentiment
The Nifty 50 rose 0.50% to 25,929.15, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 84,421.97 as of 9:15 am IST.
Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Monday, extending their four-week winning streak, as sustained foreign investor buying and easing oil prices supported sentiment, even as a global sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks weighed on Asian markets.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.50% to 25,929.15, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 84,421.97 as of 9:15 am IST.
Both benchmarks are now trading less than 1% below their levels at the start of the year, supported by a resurgence in foreign inflows over the past four weeks.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹10,308 crore ($1.11 billion) on Friday, according to provisional data.
Foreign investors have poured a record $13 billion into Indian equities so far in November, bringing year-to-date net outflows down to $18.4 billion. The outflows are now below the record levels recorded in 2025.
The buying momentum was reflected across the broader market, with 15 of the 16 major sectors advancing at the opening bell. The small-cap and mid-cap indices gained 0.2% each.
However, sentiment across Asian markets remained subdued. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% as investors questioned the sustainability of massive, largely debt-funded investments in data centres powering artificial intelligence models.
The global sell-off in AI-linked stocks has raised concerns over valuations and the scale of spending in the sector, even as easing oil prices and continued foreign inflows provided support to Indian equities.