Malappuram , A case has been registered against the producer of a skin cream allegedly containing excessive quantities of mercury after a 17-year-old girl suffered serious health complications, including kidney damage, after using the product, police said on Monday. Case against skin cream producer after girl suffers kidney damage in Keralam more

The Areakode police registered the case on Sunday night based on a complaint filed by the girl from Ugrapuram here.

According to the FIR, the girl purchased and used a cream marketed as 'F Tune' after coming across its advertisement on Instagram.

The product was allegedly promoted with claims that it could remove pimples and facial blemishes and give the skin a glowing appearance.

The FIR alleged that the cream contained excessive quantities of mercury, a substance harmful to human health, and was adulterated despite the producer being aware of the potential danger.

It also alleged that using the cream caused serious health problems, including kidney damage, and that she had spent nearly ₹one lakh on treatment.

The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and the Kerala Police Act.

The cream's producer has been named as the accused. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Apart from the complainant, singer Saleem Kodathoor also claimed that he suffered a kidney disease membranous nephropathy- following the use of a skin-lightening cream.

While Kodathoor claimed he suffered the ailment around 10 years ago and had to undergo treatment for several months, the girl disclosed her illness recently, with her doctors claiming that her body had high levels of mercury due to the use of the cream, which had dangerous quantities of the chemical.

State Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday ordered state-wide action, including inspection of fake cosmetics and protein powders.

The minister, in a statement, said such unapproved beauty and health products are coming from Pakistan and the Mangaluru-Kasaragod region.

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