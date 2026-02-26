Lord Hanuman idol at historic temple in Hyderabad vandalised, incident sparks outrage

An act of vandalism was reported at a centuries-old Hanuman temple in Hyderabad, Telangana, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said on Wednesday. Hyderabad police are conducting an investigation to identify the perpetrators. (AFP File Photo)

The incident took place in the Chandrayangutta locality, where the idol at the nearly 200-year-old Sri Dwimukhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple was found damaged, reported news agency ANI. Police said the complaint was lodged by a local resident, J Naveen Kumar, who discovered the vandalism during his morning visit to the temple on February 24.

According to the complaint, Kumar noticed that the grill lock at the temple entrance had been forcibly broken. Upon entering the premises at around 8 am, he found that the main idol had been damaged by unidentified persons. He subsequently alerted residents in the surrounding area, the report stated.

The complainant told police that the temple, located at Hanuman Banda in Barkas, held significant religious and historical value for devotees and has been a regular place of worship for generations. He alleged that the damage appeared to be intentional and aimed at hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint further pointed out that the temple stands in a relatively secluded area and that instances of nuisance and unlawful activities have been reported near the premises in the past. The incident has caused anxiety among devotees and residents of the locality, the FIR noted.

Seeking strict action, the complainant urged authorities to ensure enhanced security for the temple to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also requested a thorough probe to identify those responsible and to take action under relevant legal provisions to preserve communal harmony and public order, the report further added.

Based on the complaint, Sub-Inspector V Srinivasa Rao registered a case under Sections 324(2), 329(4) and 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said investigation is under way and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the suspects involved in the act of vandalism.

