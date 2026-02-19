'Not Islamabad or Delhi': Republican leader calls Hanuman statue in Texas an ‘invasion’, sparks outrage
A towering statue of Lord Hanuman in Texas has ignited controversy after activist Carlos Turcios labelled it an “invasion” of “third world aliens.”
A Republican leader linked to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement has sparked outrage online after questioning the presence of a towering Hindu statue in Texas, drawing accusations of religious intolerance and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Carlos Turcios, a Republican leader from the Dallas-Fort Worth region, posted a video of a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman located at a Hindu temple in Sugar Land, claiming that “third world aliens” were taking over the state and the country.
In a post on X, Turcios wrote that Texas was not Islamabad or New Delhi and asked why one of the largest statues in the United States depicted a Hindu deity, urging people to “stop the invasion.”
“SUGAR LAND, TEXAS. This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??! Stop the INVASION!” he wrote on X.
The statue, officially called the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman and installed in 2024 at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple, is among the tallest Hindu monuments in the US.
Turcios’ remarks quickly drew sharp criticism across social media, with users accusing him of xenophobia and of singling out immigrant faith communities despite their long-standing presence in American society.
“This isn’t an “invasion.” It’s America. Sugar Land, Texas is diverse because America is diverse. That’s not a threat — that’s the foundation of the country. Religious statues, churches, temples, mosques — they all exist under the same Constitution. Diversity isn’t an invasion. It’s literally the American story. Maybe the Constitution is the real “third largest structure” people should read first,” a reply stated.
“The First Amendment (1791) prohibits the US government from establishing an official religion (Establishment Clause) or prohibiting the free exercise of religion (Free Exercise Clause). So what are you complaining about???” another comment read.
“So if there's a church in India, it should be considered an invasion?” said another response.