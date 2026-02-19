'Not Islamabad or Delhi': Republican leader calls Hanuman statue in Texas an ‘invasion’, sparks outrage

A Republican leader linked to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement has sparked outrage online after questioning the presence of a towering Hindu statue in Texas, drawing accusations of religious intolerance and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Social media backlash accused him of xenophobia and religious intolerance. (X)

Carlos Turcios, a Republican leader from the Dallas-Fort Worth region, posted a video of a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman located at a Hindu temple in Sugar Land, claiming that “third world aliens” were taking over the state and the country.

In a post on X, Turcios wrote that Texas was not Islamabad or New Delhi and asked why one of the largest statues in the United States depicted a Hindu deity, urging people to “stop the invasion.”

Also Read: ‘In order to get elected…’: Trump’s 2011 Obama post surfaces online amid tensions with Iran

“SUGAR LAND, TEXAS. This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??! Stop the INVASION!” he wrote on X.