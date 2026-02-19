‘In order to get elected…’: Trump’s 2011 Obama post surfaces online amid tensions with Iran

In a post on X, dating back to 2011, Trump is seen attacking former US president Barack Obama saying, “In order to get elected,@BarackObama will start a war with Iran. (sic)”

As tensions between US and Iran continue to escalate, with reports of an imminent war between the two, an old social media post of US President Donald Trump has surfaced again.

The post is being shared again at a time when Tehran and Washington are almost on a brink of war, with Axios reporting that the war could last for weeks and would be a full-fledged war, not like the pinpoint operation in Venezuela in January.

According to reports, Washington is mulling a strike on Tehran as early as this weekend, with a final decision call pending from President Trump. The US military is also continuing to increase the presence of its air and naval assets in the Middle East.

Amid the heightened tensions, further intensified by increased US military presence in the Middle East, Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said no country can deprive the country of its right to nuclear enrichment.

"The basis of the nuclear industry is enrichment. Whatever you want to do in the nuclear process, you need nuclear fuel," Eslami was quoted as saying.

“Iran's nuclear programme is proceeding according to the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology.”

Meanwhile, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog told Bloomberg that the US military build-up in the Middle East indicates that Iran’s window to reach a diplomatic agreement over its atomic activities is at risk of closing.

“There is not much time but we are working on something concrete,” , Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was quoted as saying, as he added “There are a couple of solutions the IAEA has proposed.”