Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump yet to give nod to strike on Tehran this weekend, says report

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current Islamic regime.

Iran-US tensions LIVE: The United States is reportedly mulling a strike on Iran as early as this weekend. However, President Donald Trump has yet to take a final call on his actions towards Tehran. The US military is continuing to increase the presence of its air and naval assets in the Middle East. Concerns about a US strike followed negotiations between the American and Iranian delegations in Geneva, Switzerland. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier on Wednesday that while progress was made in the Geneva talks, the two nations continued to stand "far apart" on certain issues. She said the US expects that Iran will return with further details in the next couple of weeks. "The president will continue to watch how this plays out," she added. Leavitt also warned that Iran would be "wise" to do a deal with the US, as Trump once again hinted at military action. "Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with his administration," she told reporters. Trump's hit at strike on Iran On Wednesday, Trump again suggested that the United States might strike Iran. In a post on Truth Social, he warned Britain against ceding sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean and said that the archipelago's Diego Garcia airbase might be needed if Iran fails to agree to a deal, "in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime". Iran-US tensions | Key points - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted on Wednesday that "we do not want war" but suggested that Tehran could not give in to US demands. "From the day I took office, I have believed that war must be set aside. But if they are going to try to impose their will on us, humiliate us and demand that we bow our heads at any cost, should we accept that?" he asked. - Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stressing Tehran's focus on "drafting an initial and coherent framework to advance future talks". - US Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that Washington would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons "one way or the other". He told reporters, "They've been very clear about what they would do with nuclear weapons. It's entirely unacceptable." - A US military buildup is underway in the Middle East. Washington has reportedly ordered a second aircraft carrier to the region, with the first, the USS Abraham Lincoln and its nearly 80 aircraft, positioned about 700 kilometres from the Iranian coast as of Sunday. Meanwhile, Iran is also displaying its military prowess, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps beginning a series of war games earlier this week in the Strait of Hormuz. ...Read More

