King Charles reacts to brother Andrew's arrest amid Epstein row: ‘I have learned...’
The monarch said that he had “learned the news with the deepest concern” and said the royal family would fully support the police investigation.
King Charles III said on Thursday that the law must take its course following the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid the Epstein files row. The monarch added that he had “learned the news with the deepest concern” and said the royal family would fully support the police investigation.
The statement came hours after Andrew was arrested, the same day he turned 66 years old. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,'' King Charles III was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Why was Andrew arrested?
King Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is a former British prince, has been arrested by the UK police on suspicions of ‘misconduct’ in public office amid the ongoing Epstein files row. Mountbatten-Windsor faces allegations of passing confidential government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that British police had arrived at the residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in eastern England.
Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers in civvies had reportedly arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England earlier in the day, Reuters reported.
Mountbatten-Windsor is a member of the British royal family and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth. While he has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019, Mountbatten-Windsor has said he regrets their friendship with him.
