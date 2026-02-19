Ex-Prince Andrew arrested over ‘misconduct’ amid Epstein files row
Ex-Prince Andrew arrested over suspicions of ‘misconduct’ by UK Police
King Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is a former British prince, has been arrested by the UK police on suspicions of ‘misconduct’ in public office amid the ongoing Epstein files row. Mountbatten-Windsor faces allegations of passing confidential government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that British police had arrived at the residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in eastern England. Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers in civvies had reportedly arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England earlier in the day, Reuters reported.
Mountbatten-Windsor is a member of the British royal family and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth. While he has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019, Mountbatten-Windsor has said he regrets their friendship with him.
Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested the same day when he turned 66 years old.
