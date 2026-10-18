MPSC paper leak inquiry: Panel to probe alleged irregularities

PUNE: The Maharashtra government has appointed a commission of inquiry headed by retired Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale to investigate allegations of question paper leaks and other malpractices in nine examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The general administration department issued the notification on October 16. Maharashtra government has appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of question paper leaks and other malpractices in nine examinations conducted by MPSC. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The commission has been asked to establish the facts surrounding the alleged irregularities, identify those responsible and examine possible misconduct by current and former MPSC members, including its chairman.

The commission comprises retired Bombay High Court judge PD Naik, Food and Drugs Administration commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Inspector General of Police Lakhami Gautam and retired IAS officer Ganesh Patil. Mundhe has been appointed member-secretary.

“The commission will investigate alleged malpractice or leakage of question papers, answer keys or parts thereof in nine examinations: the Drug Inspector Group-B Examination, 2025; Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination, 2025; Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Main Examination, 2025; Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination, 2025; Maharashtra Group-C Services Main Examination, 2025; Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination, 2024; Food and Drugs Administrative Services Main Examination, 2023; Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination, 2025; and Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination, 2025,” stated the order.

Among its key terms of reference is fixing responsibility for the alleged leaks and examining whether misconduct or misbehaviour by serving or former MPSC members, including the chairman, has been established.

The commission has been vested with civil court powers under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, enabling it to summon and examine individuals on oath, compel the production of documents, receive evidence on affidavits, requisition public records from courts and government offices, and issue commissions to examine witnesses or documents.

It has been directed to submit its report within two months of the notification.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Now we expect a complete clean-up from the lowest to the highest level, along with a recommendation for further action under Article 317. We will meet the judicial commission next week and submit all the evidence we can gather.”