The Trump administration has added Singapore-based Megaspeed International to its trade blacklist, restricting the company from purchasing advanced AI chips from the US.

The US government is preparing to place Megaspeed International on a restricted list. (AFP) more less

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The company is at the center of the controversy that briefly led to Jensen Huang’s removal as Nvidia CEO. According to sources cited in the report, the Commerce Department is expected to publish the listing later Monday.

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The Commerce Department officially placed Megaspeed on its Entity List in a filing on Monday, requiring the company to obtain US government approval before purchasing AI chips or other advanced technologies.

The move was driven by Washington’s concerns that the company’s operations could pose a national security threat.

The development also reverses the Commerce Department’s months-long reluctance to take action against Megaspeed, despite mounting pressure from lawmakers and other government agencies to place the company on the blacklist.

Howard Lutnick faced criticism over delayed action

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Deep Dive Why is the US planning to place Megaspeed International on a restricted list? US authorities are investigating allegations that Megaspeed was linked to a network that smuggled export-restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. The proposed listing follows pressure from lawmakers and government agencies to act. What would being placed on the US restricted list mean for Megaspeed? The planned restriction would prevent Megaspeed from purchasing AI chips. The Commerce Department was expected to publish the listing, according to the report. How is Megaspeed connected to the Nvidia chip investigation? Alice Huang, who was formerly a managing director at Megaspeed, is linked in reports to the alleged chip-shipping network and is under investigation by US authorities. Megaspeed denies misconduct and says she has left the company.

{{^usCountry}} The department’s delay had also triggered criticism of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick taking a lenient approach toward the company despite allegations of export violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department’s delay had also triggered criticism of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick taking a lenient approach toward the company despite allegations of export violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent further fueled the controversy by pointing fingers at the Commerce Department.

Bessent said the Treasury, Pentagon, State Department and US Trade Representative’s office had supported placing Megaspeed on the Commerce Department’s entity list for months. “But Commerce has the pen,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

Also read | Nvidia board bypassed senior leadership in decision to reinstate Jensen Huang: Report

Megaspeed denies wrongdoing in chip probe

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Jensen Huang, who left Nvidia after acknowledging an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected by US intelligence of espionage on behalf of China, is set to resume his roles as CEO, president and board member.

In its statement, Nvidia’s board said it was "confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

His removal came as US authorities investigated the alleged smuggling of export-restricted Nvidia chips into China, with investigators reportedly linking Alice Huang and her Singapore-based firm Megaspeed to a network suspected of facilitating the shipments.

Megaspeed has rejected allegations of misconduct and said Alice Huang, the executive linked to the controversy, had already left the company.

Trump’s influence in Huang’s reinstatement

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US President Donald Trump said in a CNBC interview following Huang’s reinstatement that he had communicated with Nvidia’s board both directly and indirectly, indicating he may have influenced the decision.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said, claiming he had "convinced" the board to bring Huang back.

“I think the board acted really responsibly,” Trump continued. “They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," he added.

Trump feared China recruiting Huang

Trump said concerns about China potentially recruiting Huang and gaining an edge over the US in artificial intelligence also factored into his thinking. “I know how good China is, how professional they are, how cunning they are,” Trump said.

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Also read | Nvidia did not notify Justice Department of Jensen Huang’s return despite ongoing Alice Huang-Megaspeed probe: Report

He suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping could approach Huang with an offer, saying: "We don’t need spies. Let’s hire Jensen."

“I could see China coming in and saying, ‘Hey Jensen, hey, how would you like to come to China?’” Trump added. “Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted.”