The Trump administration blacklisted a Singaporean subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., roping one of China’s biggest tech companies into its crackdown on Megaspeed International, the firm at the center of a controversy that briefly cost Jensen Huang his job at Nvidia Corp.

Alibaba is rapidly expanding into AI, saying last week that it expects revenue growth from the technology to recover by 2028 from a brief slowdown next year. (REUTERS/Representative Image) more less

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In a filing Monday, the Commerce Department added Apex Enterprise Solutions to its so-called entity list, a designation that restricts the company from purchasing AI chips and other advanced technology without a US government license. The move may mark the first instance of Washington wielding that authority against a unit of Alibaba, after standing down on proposed restrictions targeting the company’s cloud business earlier in President Donald Trump’s term.

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Also Read: US blacklists Megaspeed, firm linked to alleged Chinese spy in Nvidia CEO affair controversy

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Deep Dive Why did the US add Alibaba subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to its Entity List? The Commerce Department cited a “significant risk” that Apex was involved in, or could become involved in, semiconductor smuggling. Apex has denied diverting advanced chips subject to US export restrictions. What restrictions does the US blacklist impose on Apex? Apex must obtain a US government license to purchase AI chips and other advanced technology. The Entity List designation also applies to Megaspeed and several related companies. How was Apex connected to Megaspeed? The companies signed a service agreement in January 2024 that a person close to Alibaba said was intended to let Megaspeed rent AI computing power to Alibaba. Apex later made a prepayment of nearly $474 million related to the agreement.

{{^usCountry}} Alibaba is rapidly expanding into AI, saying last week that it expects revenue growth from the technology to recover by 2028 from a brief slowdown next year. The company is looking to the growing sophistication of its in-house semiconductors to dispel longer-term fallout from Washington’s recent move to restrict Chinese firms’ remote access to advanced chips — the type of arrangement Alibaba had with Megaspeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alibaba is rapidly expanding into AI, saying last week that it expects revenue growth from the technology to recover by 2028 from a brief slowdown next year. The company is looking to the growing sophistication of its in-house semiconductors to dispel longer-term fallout from Washington’s recent move to restrict Chinese firms’ remote access to advanced chips — the type of arrangement Alibaba had with Megaspeed. {{/usCountry}}

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Washington for years allowed such cloud computing deals, through which firms like Alibaba rent access to Nvidia hardware that they’re restricted from buying themselves. But with Apex in particular, the Commerce Department on Monday suggested that there’s something else afoot. Specifically, the agency said there’s a “significant risk” that Apex — an Alibaba subsidiary headquartered in Singapore — is involved in or could become involved in semiconductor smuggling.

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Alibaba rejected this premise, saying the addition was “erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions.”

Also Read: Singapore probes Nvidia-linked Megaspeed after US adds firm to trade blacklist

“We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation,” the company added in an emailed statement.

It’s unclear what specific findings motivated Trump’s team to blacklist Apex. The company has provided millions of dollars in capital to Megaspeed — which is under US investigation for suspected chip smuggling — and was added to the Commerce Department’s entity list along with Megaspeed and five of its direct affiliates. Megaspeed has denied all wrongdoing.

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The relationship between Alibaba and Megaspeed began in 2022, when Nvidia introduced the Chinese tech giant to a woman named Alice Huang, The Information reported last week. The idea, according to the publication, was for Alibaba to be a customer of Alice Huang’s cloud computing business, through which Alibaba would rent the use of Nvidia hardware owned by a separate company that became Megaspeed.

Also Read: US intelligence chief seemingly confirms China accessed restricted America-made AI chips

This type of remote access deal, a mainstay of the data center industry writ large, became extremely common across Asia after Washington restricted Nvidia AI chip shipments to China in late 2022. While Nvidia first facilitated the introduction between Alibaba and Alice Huang before those curbs were in place, according to The Information, the cloud computing arrangement became existentially important after the rules came down.

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Alice Huang, with whom Jensen Huang has admitted having an extramarital affair, officially founded Megaspeed in 2023. Early that year, five months after the US imposed its chip curbs, she helped spin off the overseas subsidiary of a Chinese gaming giant called 7Road. That unit was briefly incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under her ownership, before she sold it in November 2023 to its current owner in Singapore, a company called Swiftdata that is also now on the US blacklist. Apex, meanwhile, was incorporated in Singapore that July.

In early 2024, just two months after Megaspeed was officially founded — and was quickly granted the coveted status of an official Nvidia Cloud Partner — Apex and Megaspeed entered a service agreement dated Jan. 8 of that year, according to documents from Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. The purpose of the agreement is not specified by the ACRA documents, but a person close to Alibaba said it was designed specifically for Megaspeed to rent AI computing power to the Chinese tech firm, requesting anonymity to discuss a confidential business deal.

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About six months after signing the service agreement, on June 18, Megaspeed received a prepayment from Apex for up to nearly $474 million, to satisfy fees related to that earlier agreement, according to the documents. Megaspeed offered shares of Speedmatrix — its Malaysian subsidiary, which was also just added to the US entity list — as collateral for the deal.

The arrangement essentially functioned as a deposit, the person close to Alibaba said, in line with standard practice for so-called neoclouds like Megaspeed, which typically hold off on buying Nvidia chips until they have a guaranteed end user.

It was within a week of Apex finalizing the prepayment that Megaspeed’s imports of Nvidia chips began, according to records compiled by Big Trade Data, a customs information provider. The documents showed that on June 12, 60 units of Nvidia H200 servers were recorded by Indonesian customs, while on June 21, 30 servers containing Nvidia’s H800 chips entered Malaysia.

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Megaspeed would go on to buy Nvidia hardware worth about $4.6 billion, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of trade records in Malaysia and Indonesia, making it the single largest Southeast Asian buyer of Nvidia’s processors. The company has not disclosed where it got the money to fund these purchases, which were worth more than a thousand times its cash balance in the year it was founded.

Megaspeed rented much of that computing power to Alibaba, helping power the e-commerce giant’s rapid expansion into AI, Bloomberg News has previously reported.

The Apex blacklisting is just Alibaba’s latest headache in Washington. In June, the Pentagon accused the firm along with other major Chinese companies of supporting the country’s military, doubling down on an earlier decision to label crown jewels of China’s corporate world as threats to US national security. Alibaba sued the department seeking its removal from the blacklist, saying it doesn’t work with the Chinese military.

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The New York Times reported last week that Alibaba has used its AI technology to aid a lab with links to China’s military. “Any suggestions that Alibaba provides services to the military is groundless. Alibaba Cloud’s service agreement strictly prohibits the use of our products and services for any military purpose,” an Alibaba spokesperson told the newspaper.

Washington also suspects that Alibaba is one of the end customers of a massive chip smuggling operation via an intermediary separate from Megaspeed, Bloomberg has reported. Alibaba categorically denied using smuggled chips in its data centers.