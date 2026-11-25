A 70-year-old mahant of the ancient Mankameshwar Nath Bhim Kunda temple in Manasaita village was brutally murdered on Monday night, allegedly with his head smashed. His body was found wrapped in a blanket in the veranda outside the temple on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred under Tharwai police station area of Prayagraj. Police are trying to contact his family members and examining old records to gather further details. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more

The deceased was identified as Baba Dayal Das Naga. Bloodstains were found near the kitchen, some distance from where the body was found. During the forensic examination, blood began oozing from the victim’s ear when the body was turned over, raising suspicion that the mahant was murdered elsewhere and his body later dumped at the spot, police said.

Two identity cards were recovered from him, one bearing the name of Jatashankar Mishra of Handia and the other that of Baba Dayal Das. Police are trying to contact his family members and examining old records to gather further details.

As an angry crowd of villagers gathered at the site, DCP (Ganga Nagar) Sonam Kumar reached the temple along with a dog squad. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons late Tuesday evening on the complaint of village head Janki Nath Yadav, and an investigation is underway, he said.

Villagers said the mahant had been fighting for nearly 20 years to protect the temple’s 3.5 bighas of land from encroachment. They added that three days before his murder, he had lodged a complaint at the police station, expressing fears for his life.

Villagers alleged that a person was constructing a room and an office on the temple premises. The mahant had opposed the construction, following which his own room was also allegedly locked.

Police officials shared that the murder is also being investigated in connection with a theft at the temple on October 7. Following the incident, the mahant had lodged a complaint against two persons, alleging that they had threatened him. He had filed another complaint with the police three days before his death.

DCP Sonam Kumar said the exact cause of death would be established after the postmortem examination. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles, he added. The dog squad followed a trail from the crime scene but stopped nearly a kilometre away on the Sahson-Phaphamau road, providing investigators with no immediate leads about the assailants.

Eyewitnesses said a deep wound was visible near the mahant’s left eye, prompting speculation that he may have been shot. However, the nature of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

Baba Dayal Das was associated with Shri Panch Nirvani Akhara, Hanumangarhi, and observed Kalpvas during the Magh Mela every year. Village head Janki Nath Yadav said the mahant would be laid to rest in a samadhi within the temple premises with the villagers’ consent.