MUMBAI: Nearly two years after clay pigeon trap shooter Hemant Balwadkar, 38, sought police permission to procure six additional weapons on his arms licence, the Bombay high court set aside the orders of the Pune police commissioner and the state government which had denied him the permission to acquire the weapons needed to practise his sport. The court observed that the government’s action was ‘high-handed’ and its mindset ‘regressive’. Hemant Balwadkar was denied permission to procure six additional weapons on his arms licence because of a pending criminal case against him. more

Granting relief to the sportsman certified as a ‘renowned shooter’ by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the high court directed the additional commissioner of police, Pune, to endorse six more arms on Balwadkar’s arms licence within a week. A single-judge bench of Justice Milind Jadhav observed in its order of November 18, “Despite being eligible, the petitioner is forced to continue his practice with his old weapons/arms due to the regressive mindset of the prosecution (state government) in rejecting his application on completely untenable and innocuous grounds which cannot be allowed and countenanced by this court.”

The court noted that while the marksman, who has competed both at the national and international levels, already had four weapons issued on his arms licence, they had been rendered obsolete from use and he needed upgraded weapons for enhancing his skills. The judge said the state government’s decision to deny him the additional weapons was “highly arbitrary, high-handed and a curb on the petitioner’s fundamental right” to participate in the sport of his choice in which he had excelled. Pune-based Balwadkar holds a record in the clay pigeon trap shooting national championship for men. He has bagged both national and international awards and is also a shooting coach.

Balwadkar had approached the Pune police commissioner in January 2025, seeking permission to acquire six more weapons for his shooting practice, which included non-prohibited bore revolvers and three rifles. On January 22, 2025, the commissioner denied him the permission on the ground that he had sought to keep the weapons for personal use. Balwadkar then filed an appeal before the government on February 24, 2025, but that too was rejected on December 18, 2025. He then moved the high court on February 2, 2026.

His lawyer argued that the government had denied Balwadkar the permission to possess the additional weapons, citing an FIR for offences of criminal breach of trust, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, that neither attributed a role to him nor did it say that he had misused his weapons.

Citing a 2020 notification of the union home ministry that listed exemptions for shooters and sporting bodies, Balwadkar’s lawyer told the court that he was entitled to keep 12 arms, 10 in the exempted category and two for personal use. She argued that merely because a criminal case was pending, Balwadkar could not be disentitled to the benefit of possessing the additional weapons required for practicing his sport, and more so because his existing weapons, old from wear and tear, were affecting his shooting skills and accuracy.

The state government defended its action, stating that the FIR lodged against Balwadkar was on grievous charges and could not be overlooked. The court, however, said that there were no allegations of violence in the FIR, and it attributed no role to Balwadkar. It added that sportspersons like Balwadkar needed to practise their skills “virtually on a daily basis in order to compete and participate at the highest level”, and he had already lost a “humungous amount of time” pursuing legal remedies.