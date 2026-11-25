An 85-year-old woman died and a man’s leg had to be amputated after her son-in-law allegedly ran them over with a tempo traveller over a family dispute here, police said on Tuesday. Family members rushed both injured persons to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, where doctors amputated one of Jasvir’s legs due to the severity of his injuries. (HT) more

The deceased was identified as Harbhajan Kaur and the injured man was her neighbour Jasvir Singh, alias Kakka Gujjar, aged around 55. Both were residents of New Deep Nagar in Hoshiarpur, police said.

According to information, the incident took place on Monday evening when Harbhajan was standing outside Jasvir’s house. Her son-in-law Baljit Singh, a resident of Bagowal village, arrived in a tempo traveller and allegedly rammed the vehicle into the two before fleeing the scene, police said.

Family members rushed both injured persons to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, where doctors amputated one of Jasvir’s legs due to the severity of his injuries.

They were then referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where Harbhajan succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

According to police, Baljit and his wife had been embroiled in a domestic dispute. Four to five months ago, she left her in-laws’ residence and had been staying at her parental home ever since.

Station house officer of the Industrial Focal Point Purhiran police station, sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, said an FIR was registered against Baljit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday. Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.