Diploma students in the state will receive hands-on training in artificial intelligence (AI) tools, digital collaboration platforms and modern software technologies, with the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) revising its engineering diploma curriculum. Under the revised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Fundamentals subject, students will learn about the functioning and applications of AI chatbots, digital collaboration and GitHub. (HT FILE) more

The revised curriculum will introduce students to AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Grok, Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot and Claude, along with practical training in GitHub, programming languages and mobile application development.

Under the revised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Fundamentals subject, students will learn about the functioning and applications of AI chatbots, digital collaboration and GitHub.

The board has also updated programming-related subjects to provide greater exposure to technologies used in the software industry. In JavaScript, certain components previously based on AngularJS have been replaced with JavaScript concepts.

Mobile application development is another focus area. The curriculum will introduce React Native, a framework for developing mobile applications. Students will learn to install and configure the development environment and build basic applications through dedicated laboratory sessions.

Pramod Naik, director of MSBTE, said the changes were aimed at equipping diploma students with skills relevant to the evolving technology landscape.

“The objective is to move beyond conventional classroom teaching and familiarise students with the tools and technologies increasingly being used in the industry. By introducing AI platforms, GitHub and practical software development, we want students to develop industry-oriented skills and be better prepared for employment, entrepreneurship and higher education,” he said.