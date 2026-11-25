The Pune sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail application of a candidate accused of allegedly adopting unfair means in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) junior engineer recruitment examination, observing that his conduct during the online examination was suspicious and required a thorough investigation. The case was registered at Shivajinagar police station. The examination was conducted on April 22, 23 and 29, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

Additional Sessions Judge SR Pawar rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Gajanan Kailas Pache on November 24. The case was registered at Shivajinagar police station. The examination was conducted on April 22, 23 and 29, 2026.

According to the prosecution, an image of a question from the online examination was circulated on social media. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), which conducted the examination, was subsequently asked to verify the circumstances.

The prosecution told the court that the candidate initially did not solve any questions and instead scrolled through the question paper on his computer screens. Later, he allegedly visited the washroom and, after returning, solved the questions rapidly.

The prosecution further claimed that CCTV footage showed the candidate visiting the washroom and meeting examination centre staff there.