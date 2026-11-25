MUMBAI: Ashoka, jackfruit, coconut, mango, gulmohar and jungli badam are among the 84 trees that will be affected by the construction of an alternative 52-million-litre-per-day (MLD) water reservoir at Malabar Hill around the iconic Hanging Garden. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pasted notices on trees that will be affected by the construction of an alternative 52-million-litre-per-day (MLD) water reservoir at Malabar Hill around the iconic Hanging Garden. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more

Ashoka trees account for the highest number in the species-wise enumeration, with nine trees identified, followed by six jackfruit trees and five coconut trees. The list also includes four mango trees, three each of gulmohar and jungli badam, and two each of jambhul, Fishtail Palm and badam. The remaining species include one tree each of kalam, chikoo, supari, vavala, shivar, gliricidia and bor.

Around 33 trees are proposed to be felled and another 41 have been earmarked for transplantation. The remaining 10 have been categorised as dead, fallen or decayed, according to a tree enumeration report prepared for the project.

“This was done in consultation with citizens since the alternate tank construction is a must,” said a civic official from the BMC’s waterworks department. “The green cover loss has been reduced considerably after taking into consideration citizens’ environmental concerns.”

The enumeration covers two locations, Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) III and the Valve Gallery, which form part of the proposed reservoir infrastructure. At MHR III, 63 trees will be affected, of which 23 are proposed to be cut, 36 transplanted and four categorised as dead, fallen or decayed. At the Valve Gallery, 21 trees have been identified, including 10 proposed for felling, five for transplantation and six categorised as dead, fallen or decayed.

The 52-MLD reservoir is intended to augment water storage capacity at Malabar Hill. However, the proposed intervention has triggered fresh concerns among citizens about its impact on the green cover surrounding Hanging Garden, a prominent heritage recreational space in South Mumbai.

An online petition titled ‘Save 84 Trees Around Hanging Gardens’ has been launched by citizens opposing the proposed tree removal. Describing the trees as Mumbai’s living heritage, the petitioners have argued that compensatory saplings cannot replace the ecological benefits, shade and heritage value of mature trees that have stood for decades.

Questioning the necessity of the proposed reservoir, the petition urges the BMC to immediately halt all permissions and tenders until independent experts are consulted transparently to assess the actual requirement for the project and explore viable alternatives that would safeguard the trees. The petitioners have also called upon citizens to support the campaign, arguing that the city’s infrastructure needs should be met without compromising its existing green spaces.