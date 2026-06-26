‘Fibremaxxing with avocado and beans’: Try this gastroenterologist-approved recipe to hit your daily fibre goals
Are you trying to increase your fibre intake? Check out this recipe for avocado beans toast which contains 25 g of fibre per serving shared by Dr Salhab.
If you've been hearing the term "fibremaxxing" all over social media, there's good reason for it. Despite fibre playing a crucial role in digestion, heart health and blood sugar regulation, many people fall well short of the recommended daily intake. The good news is that boosting your fibre doesn't require complicated meal plans – simply incorporating more fibre-rich foods into your everyday meals can make a significant difference.
Also Read | Upgrade plain steamed rice into a protein and fibre-packed meal! Try this gastroenterologist-approved recipe
Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutrition health, has shared a simple, high-fibre avocado and bean toast recipe that not only helps keep you feeling full but also provides key nutrients to support a healthy gut microbiome and overall digestive health.
In an Instagram video shared on June 20, the gastroenterologist explains, “Fibermaxing with avocado and beans. This meal had nearly 25 grams of fibre in a single sitting. If you’re looking for a simple high-fibre meal for gut health, digestive wellness, microbiome health, heart health, metabolic health, and overall nutrition, this is a great place to start.”
Check out the full recipe and its health benefits below!
Ingredients
- 1 large avocado (about 14 grams of fibre)
- ½ cup cannellini beans (about 9 grams of fibre)
- 1 slice sourdough toast (about 2 grams of fibre)
Method
- Drain and rinse the cannellini beans thoroughly to remove the excess liquid.
- Add the avocado and beans to a bowl and mash them together until well combined, leaving a little texture if preferred.
- Toast the sourdough slice until golden and crisp.
- Spread the avocado and bean mixture generously over the toasted sourdough.
- Serve immediately and enjoy.
Health benefits
Dr Salhab highlights, “Fibre helps support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, healthy bowel movements, microbiome diversity, fullness, satiety, appetite control, blood sugar management, cholesterol reduction, heart health, metabolic health, and healthy weight management.”
He explains that avocados are rich in fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients that help promote satiety and keep you feeling full for longer. Cannellini beans, meanwhile, are packed with fibre, plant-based protein, prebiotics, resistant starch and key nutrients that nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support a healthy gut microbiome. Even the sourdough bread contributes additional fibre, helping to create a well-balanced, fibre-rich meal.
Dr Salhab further adds, “High-fibre meals like this can help increase fullness, reduce cravings, support weight loss goals, improve digestive regularity, promote healthy cholesterol levels, support blood sugar balance, and make healthy eating easier.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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