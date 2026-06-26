‘Fibremaxxing with avocado and beans’: Try this gastroenterologist-approved recipe to hit your daily fibre goals

If you've been hearing the term "fibremaxxing" all over social media, there's good reason for it. Despite fibre playing a crucial role in digestion, heart health and blood sugar regulation, many people fall well short of the recommended daily intake. The good news is that boosting your fibre doesn't require complicated meal plans – simply incorporating more fibre-rich foods into your everyday meals can make a significant difference. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Upgrade plain steamed rice into a protein and fibre-packed meal! Try this gastroenterologist-approved recipe

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutrition health, has shared a simple, high-fibre avocado and bean toast recipe that not only helps keep you feeling full but also provides key nutrients to support a healthy gut microbiome and overall digestive health.

In an Instagram video shared on June 20, the gastroenterologist explains, “Fibermaxing with avocado and beans. This meal had nearly 25 grams of fibre in a single sitting. If you’re looking for a simple high-fibre meal for gut health, digestive wellness, microbiome health, heart health, metabolic health, and overall nutrition, this is a great place to start.”