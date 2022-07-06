Parineeti Chopra hired the cutest stylist to dress her up in a black gown and this is how it went: Watch video

Actor Parineeti Chopra has hired an adorable stylist, and she took to Instagram to share with her followers the identity of this newest addition to her team. On Wednesday, the star posted a video titled 'Meet my stylist' and captioned it, "Hired a new stylist." It showed The Girl on the Train actor's new stylist - a little boy - choosing an ensemble and accessories for her. According to the star's post, the munchkin is none other than the son of Parineeti's friend, Namrata. Keep scrolling to check out her latest post.

On Wednesday, Parineeti dropped a video that showed her getting ready with her new stylist - her friend Namrat's son. The video begins with the kid and Parineeti goofing around. Then, the actor takes him to her closet, where he chooses a black gown and pink stilettos for the actor. In the end, Parineeti even received a kiss on her cheeks from her cute helping hand. Watch the video below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra wear the same sheer black saree in these pics: Who wore it better?)

Parineeti had donned the black ensemble picked by her new stylist for attending an event in Dubai. She had even posted photos of her look with the caption, "An amazing night spent with the people of Dubai. Thank you for acknowledging my performances in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina. Thank you for making it a memorable one."

The black gown comes with a strapless neckline, embroidered tulle overlay, a cinched waist, and a fit and flare silhouette. Parineeti glammed up the ensemble with a centre-parted hairdo, double-winged black eyeliner, nude lip shade, sharp contouring, dewy skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and dainty earrings.

Meanwhile, when Parineeti is not upping the style game in Bollywood, the star enjoys a vacation with her family, gorges on delicious food or saves the ocean. A few weeks ago, Parineeti posted a video of herself cleaning debris from the sea bed. She captioned the post, "Had fun diving, but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change."

Parineeti will soon be seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. Her upcoming films also include Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal.