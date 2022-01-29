Parineeti Chopra slays uber cool boss babe vibes in 4k hot chic red pantsuit

Bollywood diva's obsession with red pantsuit is no secret and giving the wardrobe essential her own sultry check is actor Parineeti Chopra who slew the uber cool boss babe vibes in a hot chic red pantsuit. Rocking a sizzling look in the red pantsuit, Parineeti raised the bar of boardroom fashion with her fiery power dressing.

Taking to her social media handle, Parineeti shared a slew of pictures that showed her dolled up to shoot another episode of television reality show, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. The pictures featured the actor donning a round neck pink T-shirt that was tucked inside a pair of red high-waist trousers.

Made of polyester and lycra fabrics, the trousers came with dart detail at the waist, concealed zip on the side and zip fastening on the legs along with slit function. Empowering the look with this feminine combinations, Parineeti layered the look with a lined, button-up red blazer.

The blazer came with a lapel collar, long sleeves, ornamental buttons at the sleeve end, flap pockets and ornamental fleece pockets. It too was made of polyester and lycra fabrics and Parineeti completed the attire with a pair of white bling heels.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Parineeti accessorised the look with a pair of stud earrings. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, smokey kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Parineeti set the Internet on fire and was styled by fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Faisal Bhatti. She simply captioned the picture with a lipstick mark emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Turkish high street fashion brand, Nocturne, that boasts of appealing to both seasoned and young fashionistas around the globe. While the blazer originally costs 550.00 TL or ₹3,044 on the designer website, the pants are priced at 290.00 TL or ₹1,605 approximately.

Parineeti Chopra's trousers from Nocturne (nocturne.com.tr)

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.