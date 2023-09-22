Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chada spotted at Delhi airport in stylish casual outfits ahead of their wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the soon-to-be-married couple, continue to grab the limelight ahead of their upcoming wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing and pictures of the Ardas ceremony have flooded social media. As they prepare for their big day, the couple were spotted at Delhi airport on Friday morning. Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra looked radiant and beautiful in a red jumpsuit, while her handsome husband-to-be Raghav Chada kept it cool and casual in a black t-shirt and denim combo. While we wait to see their wedding pictures, let's take some fashion notes from their stylish airport looks. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy pastel-coloured engagement attire will leave you spellbound ) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chada were spotted at Delhi airport in stylish casual attires ahead of their grand wedding in Udaipur.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Effortlessly Stylish Airport Looks

Ever since their pictures and videos from the airport went viral, fans haven't been able to calm down. In the videos, the duo could be seen looking all smiley and bright as they flew to Udaipur, their destination for the wedding. Their posts are getting tons of likes and comments from their adoring fans who just can't stop gushing. One fan wrote, "Couple Goals" while another commented, "Made for each other" and many others dropped fire and heart emojis. Let's have a look at their videos.

Decoding their stylish airport looks

Parineeti Chopra is already radiating bridal vibes as she embraces the colour red and has been dressed up in a stunning jumpsuit. Her outfit features a V-neckline, a fitted bodice and a flared bottom. She paired it up with a beige-coloured stole. In terms of accessories, she kept it chic and styled her look with a pair of black round sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a pair of flats. With minimal make-up and her hair left open in the centre partition, Parineeti completed her effortless look. Raghav Chada, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black full-sleeved sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans. He completed his look with a silver wristwatch and a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

The grand wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chada will take place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on the 23rd and 24th of September, as per the sources.