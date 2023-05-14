Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy pastel-coloured engagement attire will leave you spellbound

Congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha! Love is in the air as the Bollywood star and AAP leader sealed the deal with a beautiful engagement ceremony in New Delhi on May 13 The couple looked stunning in their pastel-coloured traditional attire, which captured the hearts of their fans. The engagement was a low-key event, held at Kapurthala House, and attended only by close friends and family. The couple, who have been dating for some time, received the blessings of their families as they exchanged rings in accordance with Punjabi customs. Following the engagement ceremony, the newly-engaged couple stepped out to greet the media and fans, looking radiant and in love as they posed for photos. Parineeti and Raghav set the tone for a magical wedding with their ethereal pastel attire(Instagram )

The couple's mesmerizing appearance at their engagement ceremony has captivated the hearts of their fans, causing a stir on the internet. Their stunning attire has been the talk of the town, and fashion enthusiasts have been taking notes of their impeccable sense of style. Read on to discover all the details of their exquisite outfits and get inspired by their fashion choices. (Also read: Parineeti-Raghav engagement: Wedding-ready ethnic looks of Parineeti that prove she will make a gorgeous bride )

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chada looks dreamy in pastel-coloured traditional attire

Parineeti Chopra, the stunning bride, decided to forgo a heavy outfit for her engagement ceremony and instead chose a breathtaking ivory and rose pink kurta set designed by the renowned fashion icon, Manish Malhotra. The outfit, in a delicate combination of ivory and rose pink, was adorned with tone-on-tone embroidery and pearl embellishments, while her stunning Kashmiri threadwork dupatta added an extra touch of grace. Complementing her ensemble was a set of uncut jewellery that truly stole the show. Her bejewelled maang tikka and polki earrings were the perfect accompaniments to her flawless look. Of course, Parineeti's dazzling engagement ring was the icing on the cake, making her pictures from the ceremony truly dreamy.

Parineeti's beauty looks for her engagement ceremony were simply stunning. She chose to leave her long tresses open, styled in luscious curls that cascaded down her back. Her makeup was kept minimal yet flawless, with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara-laden eyelashes that accentuated her gorgeous eyes. Her contoured cheeks added depth to her features, while her dewy base gave her skin a radiant glow. To complete her natural yet glamorous look, Parineeti opted for a subtle shade of nude lipstick. Her understated yet beautiful makeup perfectly complemented her elegant kurta set and exquisite jewellery, making her an enchanting sight to behold.

While on the other hand, her handsome soon-to-be husband, Raghav Chada choose a carefully curated outfit for the engagement ceremony. His choice of an ivory achkan made from pure khadi silk fabric, paired with ivory pants and a matching kurta by designer Pawan Sachdeva, who also happens to be his maternal uncle, was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The achkan was exquisitely tailored to fit Raghav's frame, while the intricate detailing on the kurta added an extra touch of sophistication. His ivory pants perfectly complemented the achkan, creating a cohesive look that exuded elegance and charm.

The couple looked great in matching outfits at their engagement ceremony, with a minimalist style that we loved. Although no wedding date has been confirmed yet, there are speculations that they will get married by the end of the year.