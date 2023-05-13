Parineeti-Raghav engagement: Wedding-ready ethnic looks of Parineeti that prove she will make a gorgeous bride

Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chaddha, has captured the attention of the town, with the couple's upcoming exchange of rings on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi creating a frenzy of excitement among fans. As everyone eagerly awaits a glimpse of the actor-politician duo in their exquisite engagement ensembles, the buzz surrounding this highly anticipated event is reaching new heights each day. It's set to be a grand celebration, and everyone is eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable affair. Parineeti Chopra's stunning ethnic ensembles that are making us eagerly wait for her big day. (Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra has consistently wowed her fans with her flawless fashion sense, particularly when it comes to traditional Indian attire. Her stunning ethnic wear has always been a head-turner, and it's safe to say that she has established herself as a style icon in the industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating her bridal look, and there's no doubt that she will impress everyone with her impeccable fashion choices. Let's take a closer look at some of Parineeti Chopra's ethnic looks that prove she will make a gorgeous bride. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra to wear Manish Malhotra, Raghav Chadha chooses Pawan Sachdeva: Engagement look revealed )

Perineeti Chopra's stunning ethnic looks

Ivory white Indo-western set

Parineeti Chopra wowed as the showstopper for designer Ritika Mirchandi in a modern ethnic white skirt ensemble with a bralette, thigh-high slit skirt, and a long cape jacket adorned with matching embroidery. She accessorized with a choker set and kept her makeup minimal with nude lipstick and smoky eyes, while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Black netted saree

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a lacework saree with scattered sequins and a sheer blouse featuring unlined lace detailing on the sleeves and neckline. The ruffle along the neckline and the net fabric of the saree added a touch of glamour and sexiness to the outfit. She completed her look with traditional oxidised diamond jhumkas and smoky eyeshadow, creating a high-impact moment.

Red one-shoulder chikankari gown

Parineeti Chopra took our breath away in a stunning garnet red chikankari embroidered lehenga, paired with a romantic one-shouldered organza top with glittery red borders. The full flared lehenga had intricate chikankari embroidery, adding extra bounce to the outfit. Parineeti's choice of striking pearl earrings added to the overall charm of her look.

Pink pleated saree

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a peach-pink pleated saree that complements her flawless skin. The saree, from the label Fabiiana, is elegant yet contemporary, and Parineeti styles it with a matching full sleeves blouse and a statement neckpiece. She keeps her hair simple and side-parted, goes for subtle makeup, and matches her lips with the gorgeous peach-pink tint of the saree. The overall look personifies elegance, and Parineeti looks as pretty as a daisy.

Black and ivory stripes saree

Parineeti Chopra made heads turn in a striking black and ivory stripes saree by renowned designer Masaba Gupta. The saree featured broad black and ivory stripes and a thick embellished border, perfectly accentuating Parineeti's curves. To complement the modern vibe of the outfit, she opted for a gold foil-printed black blouse. The actress kept her accessories minimal, sporting a pair of elegant chandbalis and a ring to complete the look.

Ombre sequin saree

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a heavily embellished ombre saree that featured shades of blue and sequins all over. She paired the saree with a navy-blue strappy blouse and minimal accessories, letting the outfit take center stage. For her makeup, Parineeti chose shimmery gold eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and matte pink lipstick, while leaving her hair down for a glamorous look.

White sharara set

Parineeti Chopra looked ethereal in a white sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. The midriff-baring kurti was intricately designed with silver beads, and she paired it with white sharara pants embellished with silver resham threads. A stunning silver choker and a statement ring added to her graceful look. She completed her look with long straight hair, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.