Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, says namaste to paparazzi at airport

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, actor Priyanka Chopra reached Delhi on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a clip of Priyanka exiting the airport. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra seen at London airport, fans think she is travelling to India for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav's engagement) Priyanka Chopra greeted the paparazzi with 'namaste' as she arrived in Delhi.

For her travels, Priyanka opted for a light brown sweatshirt and matching pants. She also wore a black cap, matching shoes and dark sunglasses. The actor also carried a black bag. As the actor walked towards her car, she flashed a smile and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. She also nodded and mouthed 'namaste (hello in Hindi)'.

Earlier, a fan account had shared a picture of Priyanka as she posed with a fan at the London airport. Priyanka will attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav's engagement at his Delhi home Kapurthala House on Saturday. In recent pictures, Raghav Chadha's home was seen decorated with flowers and lights. Earlier, Parineeti's home in Mumbai was also decorated with lights.

As per the news agency ANI, the ceremony on Saturday is expected to begin at 5 in the evening and will take place as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. As per the report, the event will be attended by close friends and families. Apart from Priyanka, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be part of the ceremony.

Rumours about Parineeti and Raghav began in March, when they were seen together at a lunch date in Mumbai. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions. When the paparazzi asked them about the rumours neither Parineeti nor Raghav confirmed or denied them. However, several times, Parineeti was seen smiling and blushing. As per reports Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics. They have been friends for a long time.

Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Priyanka was last seen in the film Love Again with Sam Heughan. She currently features in Citadel along with Richard Madden. Created by The Russo Brothers, the action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON