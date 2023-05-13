Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement highlights: Couple makes first public appearance

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement highlights: Couple makes first public appearance

Updated on May 14, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha engagement highlights: The couple gets engaged in Delhi, makes first public appearance while posing for paparazzi. 

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. From visuals of the engagement venue – Kapurthala House in Connaught Place – to Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra slaying as a guest, here are all the highlights. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 10:26 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make their first appearance after engagement

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi.

  • May 13, 2023 10:23 PM IST

    Celebs congratulate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

    From Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh to Kapil Sharma, several celebrities have extend their love and blessings to the couple. Read more here

  • May 13, 2023 10:10 PM IST

    Close look at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement rings

  • May 13, 2023 09:13 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra flaunts her big rock in first official pictures from engagement

    Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi on Saturday. Check out her first pictures here

  • May 13, 2023 09:04 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are engaged

  • May 13, 2023 08:55 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra poses with family members

    Actor Priyanka Chopra was joined by her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra for photos.

  • May 13, 2023 08:45 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra stuns in a zesty neon outfit

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed for paparazzi in Delhi in a neon yellow outfit.

  • May 13, 2023 08:39 PM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal and his wife attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the engagement venue.

  • May 13, 2023 08:36 PM IST

    Rajeev Shukla reaches to celebrate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

    Congress leader Rajeev Shukla is among the many politicans who joined the couple on their big day.

  • May 13, 2023 08:33 PM IST

    P. Chidambaram carried a flower bouquet

    Indian National Congress leader P. Chidambaram opted for a traditional look at the event.

  • May 13, 2023 08:30 PM IST

    Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement 

    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was seen reaching the venue in Delhi.

  • May 13, 2023 08:15 PM IST

    Manish Malhotra opts for easy summer wear

    Like most of the guests, Manish Malhotra also arrived in cotton kurta-pyjama for the function. He wore a black kurta, white pyjama with black Nehru jacket for the evening. 

  • May 13, 2023 08:00 PM IST

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also among guests

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who is an Aam Aadmi Party member just like Raghav Chadha, is among the guests at the latter's engagement ceremony. 

  • May 13, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    It's a star-studded affair

    The engagement ceremony saw many big names in attendance. (Varinder Chawla)
    The engagement ceremony saw many big names in attendance. (Varinder Chawla)

    Several guests from both sides are a part of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday.

  • May 13, 2023 07:37 PM IST

    Family and friends among guests at venue

    Many high profile guests were seen posing for pics outside the venue. (Varinder Chawla)
    Many high profile guests were seen posing for pics outside the venue. (Varinder Chawla)

    Several family members and politicians were seen arriving at Kapurthala House for the engagement ceremony. 

  • May 13, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    Guests at venue

    Guests at venue. (Varinder Chawla)
    Guests at venue. (Varinder Chawla)

    Designer Manish Malhotra and other guests posed for the paparazzi at Kapurthala House. 

  • May 13, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    Guests arrive for the ceremony

    Guests reach Kapurthala House. (Varinder Chawla)
    Guests reach Kapurthala House. (Varinder Chawla)

    Guests reach Kapurthala House for Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony. 

  • May 13, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    Siddharth Chopra also present

    Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by brother Siddharth Chopra. (PTI)
    Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by brother Siddharth Chopra. (PTI)

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra also wore white like the other cousins for the ceremony. 

  • May 13, 2023 07:09 PM IST

    Traditional decoration at engagement venue

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha's home. (ANI)
    AAP MP Raghav Chadha's home. (ANI)

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha's home has been decorated with flowers ahead of his engagement ceremony with Parineeti Chopra.

  • May 13, 2023 06:52 PM IST

    Phones not allowed for staff members

    Phones of the entire event team were submitted at the venue to avoid any leakage of videos or pictures from the engagement ceremony. 

  • May 13, 2023 06:41 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra's most happening pics together

    As Priyanka Chopra has flown down to India for engagement ceremony of cousin Parineeti Chopra, here are some fun throwback pics of them together. See here

  • May 13, 2023 06:32 PM IST

    Red carpet laid out for guests

    A red carpet has been laid out for guests who started arriving at Kapurthala House Saturday evening.

  • May 13, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra's brothers arrive at venue

    Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra reached Kapurthala House for the engagement. Both of them were in white kurta-pyjama. 

  • May 13, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    Guests reach Kapurthala House

    Pawan Sachdeva, who is said to have designed Raghav Chadha's ensemble for engagement, was spotted arriving at Kapurthala house. 

  • May 13, 2023 05:26 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra reaches Kapurthala House

    Priyanka Chopra waved to fans and paparazzi as she arrived at Kapurthala House for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony. 

  • May 13, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    Preparations in full swing

    Preparations for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony are in full swing at Kapurthala House in Delhi. 

  • May 13, 2023 05:05 PM IST

    Raghav Chadha spotted ahead of engagement

    AAP leader Raghav Chadha was spotted sipping chai ahead of his engagement ceremony with Parineeti Chopra. He was in a simple white kurta-pyjama. 

  • May 13, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    Manish Malhotra arrives at Raghav Chadha's Delhi home

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and other guests have arrived at Raghav Chadha's residence in Delhi.

  • May 13, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    Kebabs and Indian food on menu

    As per a report, the menu at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony will feature Indian food and a variety of kebabs. As per an India Today report Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang have taken over all duties related to food at her engagement.

  • May 13, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    What Parineeti had said about media focus on her life

    Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours started when they both were spotted together in March after the video of the two coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral on social media. In a recent interview, Parineeti said that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and 'crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful'. The actor said she would clarify only if this leads to misconception, adding if 'not necessary', she would avoid issuing any clarification about her life. Read full story here

  • May 13, 2023 03:40 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra teases her engagement look?

    Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her designer outfit, presumingly what she plans to wear for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

  • May 13, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    Karan Johar, Sania Mirza on guest list

    The celebration is expected to be attended by close friends and family. Reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar has been invited for the engagement. Tennis player Sania Mirza is also said to be on the guest list. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also rumoured to be on the list. 

  • May 13, 2023 03:05 PM IST

    Manish Malhotra in Delhi for Parineeti's engagement

    Manish Malhotra spotted at Delhi airport. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)
    Manish Malhotra spotted at Delhi airport. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

    Guests have started arriving in Delhi ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, scheduled to take place at the Kapurthala House in Delhi today. After Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Delhi airport, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has reportedly designed Parineeti's engagement outfit, was pictured at the Delhi airport.

  • May 13, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    Raghav's outfit details revealed

    Speaking with ETimes, Raghav’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva, who is a designer, revealed details about Raghav’s outfit. “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look,” Raghav’s uncle said.

  • May 13, 2023 02:44 PM IST

    Engagement ceremony expected to start at 5pm

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement function is expected to begin at around 5pm today. The ceremony will reportedly be as per Sikh rituals.

  • May 13, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    Glimpse of Parineeti's engagement venue

    Some visuals from the reported engagement venue have also surfaced online. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting engaged on Saturday at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi.

  • May 13, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    Madhu Chopra blesses niece Parineeti Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra sent her blessing to niece Parineeti Chopra on her upcoming engagement to Raghav Chadha. She said she was happy for the couple. Parineeti is the daughter of Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She and Priyanka are first cousins. Read full story here.

  • May 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi, says namaste to paparazzi

    Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, actor Priyanka Chopra reached Delhi on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a clip of Priyanka exiting the airport. Read full story here.

