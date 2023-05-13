Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma: Celebs congratulate Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha after engagement

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi. The couple made it official on Instagram, hours after the ceremony on Saturday. Love, blessings and congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for the couple on social media. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged; actor flaunts massive diamond ring in first official pics Parineeti Chopra is now engaged to Raghav Chadha.

Soon after Parineeti shared the post on her account, Anushka Sharma commented, “Congratulations,” with a red heart emoji. Parineeti's co-star Ranveer Singh added, “Bless” followed by lots of emoticons. Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Raashii Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Sania Nehwal and Dabboo Ratnani extended their love and congratulated them.

singer Sophie Choudry said, “Beautiful!! Congratulations and God bless.” She also tagged both of them in the comment. “Congratulations to you both my dearest. So so happy for you. God bless,” said Neil Nitin Mukesh. Kapil Sharma also sent his love.

Parineeti Chopra shared her first official photos and wrote, “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!” The two twinned in white traditional outfits for the special day. She also shared a glimpse of her big engagement ring in the first photo.

Sharing the same set of photos, Raghav wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Everything I prayed for... She said yes!” Their engagement took place at Raghav's Delhi home, Kapurthala House, reportedly following a traditional Sikh ceremony.

The engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Sahaj Chopra, Shivang Chopra and other friends and family members of the couple Several politicians and party leaders were also among the guests. This included Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, P. Chidambaram and others. A no-mobile phone policy was put into place to maintain privacy. Tight security was arranged at the venue.

Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time reportedly. The actor who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, will be next seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar this year. On the other hand, Raghav is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and also a Member of Parliament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON