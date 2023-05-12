Madhu Chopra blesses Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their engagement, says she is happy for them

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra has blessed her niece Parineeti Chopra ahead of her engagement to politician Raghav Chadha this weekend. She also said that she was happy for the couple. Priyanka is also expected to fly into India this weekend just for the engagement which is taking place in Delhi. Preparations for the couple's engagement are already underway in the nation's capital for the private ceremony on May 13. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement: Preparations begin at Delhi venue. Watch) Madhu Chopra shared that she was happy for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha ahead of their engagement.

Parineeti and Raghav were first spotted together after dinner in Mumbai in March. Since then, the pair have often been photographed by the paparazzi. They have been travelling together many times from Delhi to Mumbai as well. The couple has been quite private about their relationship and hasn't confirmed anything as yet. The actor was seen frequenting the residence of designer Manish Malhotra. He is rumoured to have designed her engagement outfit. Earlier this year, he designed the wedding outfits of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

The actor's aunt, Madhu confirmed the engagement and told Pinkvilla, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." Parineeti is the daughter of Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She and Priyanka are first cousins. Parineeti has two younger brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra who are reportedly finalising the food menu for the engagement this weekend.

Priyanka is also due to attend the engagement festivities this weekend. It is not sure if her husband, Nick Jonas, and one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, will also be present. Reports also suggest that Parineeti's close friends, former tennis player Sania Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Manish will also be part of the exclusive guest list.

Parineeti was last seen on the big screen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai last year. She made her acting debut in a supporting role in the rom-com Ladies vs Ricky Bahl alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar due to be released later this year. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is a Member of Parliament.

