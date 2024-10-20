Karwa Chauth 2024: Bollywood celebs who fast with their wives; from Virat Kohli to Vicky Kaushal

Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival where wives observe a rigorous fast, devoid of water or any solids, from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast is finally broken after she sees the moon through a sieve, and the husband helps them finish the ritual by offering water and sweets. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

The heavy lifting of the challenging tradition is done mostly by women. However, nowadays, in the spirit of mutual respect, love, and equality, many husbands choose to join their wives in fasting. This contemporary twist to the traditional celebration of Karwa Chauth addresses concerns from the younger generation, who often feel the practice is one-sided. This way of celebration inculcates a deeper bond between husband and wife. In fact, many Bollywood celebrities fast with their wives, redefining this festival.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma radiate the ultimate couple goals. Their mutual love and respect are truly inspirational. No wonder Virushka is one of the most adored celebrity couples. In 2019, Anushka Sharma took to X to share a Karwa Chauth photo. She captioned, “The ones who fast together laugh together.” Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 and are the parents of two children- Vamika and Akaay.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana kept Karwa Chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap when she was undergoing breast cancer treatment. He observed the fast as Tahira never skipped the Karwa Chauth fast before. Ayushmann fasted for his wife’s health and well-being. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot in 2008 and are the parents to two children- Virajveer and Varushka.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, keeps Karwa Chauth fast for her. They are often seen enthusiastically celebrating the festivals together, be it Ganesh Puja or Diwali. Similarly, even on Karwa Chauth, Raj Kundra celebrates it with her by fasting together. This affection for spending festivals together with equal involvement is inspirational. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. They have two children- Vivaan and Samisha.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship under wraps for a long time till they surprised the internet with their wedding in 2021. They set couple goals with their endearing displays of affection towards each other. Katrina once opened up in an interview that Vicky Kaushal observed a fast for her on Karwa Chauth for her wellbeing, which she considered to be the ‘sweetest thing,’ especially since she had never asked him to do so.

