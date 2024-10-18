Karwa Chauth 2024: Delicious recipes to prepare for post-fast meal to end the special day with a festive bang
Karwa Chauth 2024: After breaking the fast, the entire family gets together to celebrate the day’s end with a shared meal, filled with delicious dishes.
Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and good health of their husbands. This is a special day for married couples to seek marital bliss and harmony. The fast symbolises devotion and unwavering commitment.
The fast is broken after looking at the moon and your husband through a sieve. By devoting the entire day to prayers and fasting, the evening invites a much-awaited celebration of the auspicious day with scrumptious meals shared with the entire family. Here are some tasty recipes to prepare for the Karwa Chauth post-fast meal.
ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic tips for long-distance couples to celebrate the day with same festive mood
Ragi Kheer
Preparation time: 7-8 hours
Cooking time: 31-40 minutes
Ingredients
2 tbsps finger millet (ragi)
4 cups milk
3 tbsps Sugar Free Green Powder (28.2 gms)
¼ tsp green cardamom powder
2 tbsps chopped mixed nuts + for garnish
Dried rose petals for garnish
Method
1. Take ragi in a bowl, add water, and wash it once. Add ½ cup water and let it soak for 6-8 hours.
2. Drain the ragi and put it into a blender jar, and blend to a coarse paste.
3. Bring milk to a boil in a deep pan.
4. Add the blended paste, mix, and cook for 16-20 minutes or till the ragi is cooked completely. Stirring the mixture occasionally.
5. Add Sugar Free Green Powder, mix and cook till it melts. In the end, add green cardamom powder and mixed nuts. Mit it well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
6. Serve hot, garnished with mixed nuts and dried rose petals.
Tip: You can use any other millet in this recipe.
Vrat Ki Barfi
Preparation Time: 3-4 hours
Cooking Time: 20-25 minutes
Ingredients
1½ cups water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)
¾ cup ghee
¼ cup almond flour
1 cup desiccated coconut
1 cup milk
4 tbsps Sugar Free Green Powder (37.6gms)
½ tsp green cardamom powder
Slivered almonds to sprinkle
Method
1. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan. Add water chestnut flour and sauté on medium heat for 10-15 minutes or till it turns golden brown in colour.
2. Add almond flour and desiccated coconut and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes
3. Add milk and mix well. Add Sugar Free Green Powder and cook till it dissolves and the mixture becomes thick.
4. Add green cardamom powder and mix well.
5. Transfer the mixture to a greased burfi tray and spread evenly. Sprinkle almonds on top and set aside for 3-4 hours.
6. Cut into squares and serve.
Tip: If desiccated coconut is not available, scraped fresh coconut can be used.
ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024 mehendi tricks: Easy dos and don'ts to make your mehndi darker for a stunning look
Kalakand Parantha
Recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor
Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10-15 minutes
Ingredients
150 grams ready-made kalakand
1½ cups whole wheat flour (atta) + for dusting
4 tbsps melted Nutralite Doodhshakti Probiotic Butter Spread + for applying
½ tsp green cardamom powder
A large pinch of saffron, soaked in water
Slivered almonds to sprinkle
Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle
Method
1. Take whole wheat flour in a large bowl, add melted Nutralite Doodhshakti Probiotic Butter Spread, green cardamom powder, soaked saffron, and ½ cup water and knead into a soft dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 10-15 minutes.
2. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into a ball.
3. Dust the worktop with some flour and place a dough ball over it. Roll it into a small disc. Crumble kalakand and roll into balls.
4. Stuff the dough with a portion of kalakand. Bring the edges to the centre and seal. Roll it into a thick disk. This is parantha.
5. Heat a non-stick tawa, place the parantha on it, and cook on medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Flip over and cook for 1-2 minutes more.
6. Once brown specs start to appear on the surface, apply some Nutralite Doodhshakti Probiotic Butter Spread and continue to cook till both sides are golden brown.
7. Sprinkle almonds and pistachios and serve hot.
Tropical Fruit Trifle
Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes
Cooking Time: 2-5 minutes
Ingredients
Chopped kiwi as required
Chopped mangoes as required
Chopped tinned pineapple as required
Whipped cream as required
Fresh pomegranate pearls to sprinkle
50 grams sponge cake, cut into ½ inch cubes
1½ cups yoghurt
½ cup Nutralite Choco Spread Crunchy
1 cup muesli
Method
1. Take sponge cake cubes in a bowl. Add the syrup from the tinned pineapple and mix.
2. Take yoghurt in a bowl. Add Nutralite Choco Spread Crunchy, muesli, and mix well.
3. Take individual glasses. Add kiwi and cake pieces on top.
4. Add yoghurt mixture, mangoes, and pineapple on top.
5. Pipe whipped cream and sprinkle pomegranate pearls on top.
ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Holy Vrat Katha and significance explained
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.