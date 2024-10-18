Karwa Chauth 2024: Delicious recipes to prepare for post-fast meal to end the special day with a festive bang

Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and good health of their husbands. This is a special day for married couples to seek marital bliss and harmony. The fast symbolises devotion and unwavering commitment. Karwa Chauth is a much-anticipated celebration for married couples. (Shutterstock)

The fast is broken after looking at the moon and your husband through a sieve. By devoting the entire day to prayers and fasting, the evening invites a much-awaited celebration of the auspicious day with scrumptious meals shared with the entire family. Here are some tasty recipes to prepare for the Karwa Chauth post-fast meal.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic tips for long-distance couples to celebrate the day with same festive mood

Ragi Kheer

Ragi Kheer is a millet-based iteration of Kheer, a healthy option.(Shutterstock)

Preparation time: 7-8 hours

Cooking time: 31-40 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsps finger millet (ragi)

4 cups milk

3 tbsps Sugar Free Green Powder (28.2 gms)

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

2 tbsps chopped mixed nuts + for garnish

Dried rose petals for garnish

Method

1. Take ragi in a bowl, add water, and wash it once. Add ½ cup water and let it soak for 6-8 hours.

2. Drain the ragi and put it into a blender jar, and blend to a coarse paste.

3. Bring milk to a boil in a deep pan.

4. Add the blended paste, mix, and cook for 16-20 minutes or till the ragi is cooked completely. Stirring the mixture occasionally.

5. Add Sugar Free Green Powder, mix and cook till it melts. In the end, add green cardamom powder and mixed nuts. Mit it well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

6. Serve hot, garnished with mixed nuts and dried rose petals.

Tip: You can use any other millet in this recipe.

Vrat Ki Barfi

Barfi is a traditional Indian sweet that is prepared at festivals. (Shutterstock)

Preparation Time: 3-4 hours

Cooking Time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cups water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)

¾ cup ghee

¼ cup almond flour

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup milk

4 tbsps Sugar Free Green Powder (37.6gms)

½ tsp green cardamom powder

Slivered almonds to sprinkle

Method

1. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan. Add water chestnut flour and sauté on medium heat for 10-15 minutes or till it turns golden brown in colour.

2. Add almond flour and desiccated coconut and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes

3. Add milk and mix well. Add Sugar Free Green Powder and cook till it dissolves and the mixture becomes thick.

4. Add green cardamom powder and mix well.

5. Transfer the mixture to a greased burfi tray and spread evenly. Sprinkle almonds on top and set aside for 3-4 hours.

6. Cut into squares and serve.

Tip: If desiccated coconut is not available, scraped fresh coconut can be used.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024 mehendi tricks: Easy dos and don'ts to make your mehndi darker for a stunning look

Kalakand Parantha

Recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor

Adding Kalakand to Parantha is an interesting combination, making it part sweet and crispy. (Shutterstock)

Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

150 grams ready-made kalakand

1½ cups whole wheat flour (atta) + for dusting

4 tbsps melted Nutralite Doodhshakti Probiotic Butter Spread + for applying

½ tsp green cardamom powder

A large pinch of saffron, soaked in water

Slivered almonds to sprinkle

Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle

Method

1. Take whole wheat flour in a large bowl, add melted Nutralite Doodhshakti Probiotic Butter Spread, green cardamom powder, soaked saffron, and ½ cup water and knead into a soft dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

2. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into a ball.

3. Dust the worktop with some flour and place a dough ball over it. Roll it into a small disc. Crumble kalakand and roll into balls.

4. Stuff the dough with a portion of kalakand. Bring the edges to the centre and seal. Roll it into a thick disk. This is parantha.

5. Heat a non-stick tawa, place the parantha on it, and cook on medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Flip over and cook for 1-2 minutes more.

6. Once brown specs start to appear on the surface, apply some Nutralite Doodhshakti Probiotic Butter Spread and continue to cook till both sides are golden brown.

7. Sprinkle almonds and pistachios and serve hot.

Tropical Fruit Trifle

This dessert is calming after a long day of fasting.(Shutterstock)

Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking Time: 2-5 minutes

Ingredients

Chopped kiwi as required

Chopped mangoes as required

Chopped tinned pineapple as required

Whipped cream as required

Fresh pomegranate pearls to sprinkle

50 grams sponge cake, cut into ½ inch cubes

1½ cups yoghurt

½ cup Nutralite Choco Spread Crunchy

1 cup muesli

Method

1. Take sponge cake cubes in a bowl. Add the syrup from the tinned pineapple and mix.

2. Take yoghurt in a bowl. Add Nutralite Choco Spread Crunchy, muesli, and mix well.

3. Take individual glasses. Add kiwi and cake pieces on top.

4. Add yoghurt mixture, mangoes, and pineapple on top.

5. Pipe whipped cream and sprinkle pomegranate pearls on top.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Holy Vrat Katha and significance explained