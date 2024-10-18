When Vicky Kaushal kept a Karwa Chauth fast for Katrina Kaif, who restlessly asked Google about the moon

Every year on Karwa Chauth, many women of our country fast for their husband’s long life and well-being. They fast from sunrise to moonrise and break the fast after praying to the moon. When Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth in 2022, she took the social media by storm. We still aren’t over how wholesome the sneak peeks were, featuring newlyweds Katrina and Vicky Kaushal along with the latter’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Kat was glowing and Vicky’s bright smile was contagious! But it wasn’t an easy day for the new bahu of the Kaushal family. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their first Karwa Chauth after marriage

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, calling his wife ‘Google Queen’, Vicky recalled, “She asked Google when she’ll be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won’t listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can’t predict the movement of clouds. There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn’t come.’ I said it’s not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry’.”

In another chat with a digital portal, Katrina had revealed that Vicky also kept a fast for her well-being on Karwa Chauth. She never asked him to, but he did anyway which Katrina felt was ‘the sweetest thing’. How adorable are these two! A year later in 2023, Vicky and Katrina once again set couple goals for their fans when they shared super cute photographs from their second Karwa Chauth as a married couple. Vicky looked handsome as ever in his kurta, but Kat in her saree stole the show with sindoor on her forehead. She was absolutely breathtaking.

Well, we can’t wait to see what Katrina and Vicky wear this year on Karwa Chauth. We wish them love and light, always.