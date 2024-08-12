Sonam Kapoor cheers for Anamika Khanna, shares her all-time favourite look by her

Sonam Kapoor and Anamika Khanna's fashion partnership is one for the books! From their first show together to iconic red-carpet moments, these two have built a style bond that's both personal and professional. Their collaboration has been a cornerstone of Sonam's fashion journey, blending creativity and a shared vision that's set trends and won hearts. In a recent interview with Dirty Magazine, Sonam opens up about why Anamika's designs are her most favourite and how their fashion journey started. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor repurposes her wedding jewellery for stunning new photoshoot with Dirty Magazine. Check out pics ) Sonam Kapoor shares her fashion journey with designer Anamika Khanna's in Dirty Magazine interview.(Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor shared with Dirty magazine her admiration for Anamika Khanna, praising her as a truly original force in the Indian fashion scene. Sonam conveyed that Anamika's style is rare, as she doesn't just create clothes—she designs with a deep understanding of the woman wearing them. Sonam values how Anamika takes her initial ideas and transforms them into something exceptional. To her, Anamika's creations are more than just garments; they are pieces of art made with her in mind. This profound connection makes Sonam feel that she looks her best in Anamika's designs.

Sonam Kapoor styled in reimagined Anamika Khanna saree at Cannes 2013.(Getty)

Which is Sonam's favourite Anamika Khanna outfit?

Sonam Kapoor revealed that if she had to choose her favourite Anamika Khanna piece to wear as her last outfit ever, it would be a stunning white-ivory cutwork couture ensemble. She described it as exceptionally beautiful, noting that it didn't photograph well at the time but was truly breathtaking in person. The outfit's intricate design and elegance made Sonam feel her most beautiful, highlighting its lasting impact on her fashion journey.

Her iconic grey and black wedding reception lehenga

In discussing her wedding look, Sonam revealed how Anamika's designs played a pivotal role. Sonam recounted how she chose the designer to create several outfits for her big day, including a light pink bidaai outfit that became one of her favourites and was worn multiple times after the wedding. Despite Anamika's initial reluctance to design a black outfit, Sonam appreciated her commitment to creating something unique. The final result, a grey and silver ensemble, was adapted to suit the chilly Swiss weather where the wedding took place.

Sonam stuns in black and white lehenga ensemble for her wedding reception.(Instagram)

Anamika Khanna shared that her favourite outfit Sonam Kapoor has ever worn is the stunning grey and silver ensemble from Sonam's wedding reception. Anamika described how the outfit, which featured a unique blend of traditional and contemporary elements, stood out not only for its beauty but also for the way it was styled and worn. This particular outfit, with its intricate design and special significance, remains a cherished memory for her, reflecting the deep connection and collaboration between the designer and the actress.