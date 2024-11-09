Anushka Sharma is shaadi season ready in yellow lehenga and stunning makeup in new ad. Bridesmaids take notes

Anushka Sharma stars in a new advertisement and serves some gorgeous shaadi season-ready sartorial and makeup ideas from which you can take inspiration. The actor wore a yellow embroidered lehenga for the ad, paired with show-stealing makeup and accessories. Scroll down to see what Anushka wore. Bridesmaids, steal Anushka Sharma's gorgeous look from the Myntra ad for your best friend's wedding.

Anushka dazzles in a gorgeous lehenga

Anushka Sharma stars in the new Myntra beauty advertisement. The videos were shared on Instagram by the fashion e-commerce company. One of the clips shows some snippets from the ad and a few behind-the-scene moments. In one funny clip, Anushka can be seen playfully shouting, “Shaadi”. With the wedding season almost here, it is time to build your closet and beauty mood board for the upcoming festivities. Let's decode Anushka's bridesmaid-ready look in the clip.

Decoding Anushka's outfit

Anushka's yellow lehenga set features a cropped choli, a lehenga skirt, and a dupatta. While the blouse features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, floral-inspired embroidery, sequin embellishments, mirror work, beaded tassels, and a midriff-baring short hem, the lehenga comes decked in similar embroidery, a flowy pleated skirt, and an embellished belt on the waist.

Anushka wore the lehenga and choli set with a matching yellow chiffon dupatta. Mirror-adorned tassels, sequin embroidery, and multi-coloured floral embroidery amplified its beauty. The actor wore the dupatta like a saree pallu, draped around her body, and placed on the shoulder.

For the accessories, Anushka wore heavy gold, emerald, Kundan and pearl-adorned jewels, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, bangles, and rings. She tied her hair in a centre-parted sleek bun. Lastly, for the glam, the actor chose feathered brows, a bindi, winged eyeliner, shimmering gold-hue pink eye shadow, matching lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and blushed cheekbones.

Meanwhile, according to panchang, the auspicious wedding season in November begins on the 16th.